Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size Estimation, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Hemodialysis Equipment Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, is latest report on Global Hemodialysis Equipment Industry, published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to this report Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market to rise at healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate and will reach USD 16,321.6 Mn by 2027. Hemodialysis Equipment Market for Hemodialysis Equipment is segmented By Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global “hemodialysis equipment” market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood. Analysts in the report found that the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Hemodialysis Equipment Market are:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home.

These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market’s Forefront

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren’t met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to register a considerable rate in the forecast years. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

By End User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

