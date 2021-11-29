Newborn Screening Market Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved.

Newborn Screening Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Newborn Screening Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Newborn Screening Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Newborn Screening is to hit USD remarkable value by 2026 at CAGR of notable. Report segments Newborn Screening Market By Product (Instruments, Kits), By Test Type (Blood Test, Hearing Test, Urine Test, Critical Congenital Heart Defect Test, Others), By Disease Indication (Congenital Heart Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Hearing Disorders, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Get Sample Report Brochure Of Newborn Screening Market at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/newborn-screening-market-101874

Newborn Screening Industry Overview:

According to the WHO, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm every year, and this number is rising at an exponential rate. Detection of the disease at the time of birth thus becomes important for ensuring the health of the baby. Newborn screening is a test or series of tests that help in identifying potentially fatal or harmful disorders, which affects the child’s long term survival and health. Newborn screening is done to detect abnormalities such as congenital heart diseases, genetic disorders, hearing impairment, neurological disorders, vision defects, and others. The emergence of new and advanced technology for newborn screening and subsequent product approvals is expected to positively impact the newborn screening industry. For example, in February 2018, Masimo received CE approval for Eve, a Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) screening application for the newborn which can be performed on Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter.

Global newborn screening market growth is being driven by the increasing number of neonatal population, increased awareness of the separate specialty for newborns, rapid adoption of minimally and non-invasive newborn screening procedures, and favorable health reimbursement. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases and genetic disorders among newborns is anticipated to fuel the global newborn screening market. Additionally, initiatives taken by governmental and private organizations and advancement in the new technologies are also driving the growth of the global newborn screening market.

On the counterpart, lack of knowledge among the parents about neonatal screening, limited availability of skilled professionals and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the major factors that can hamper the growth of the global newborn screening market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the opportunities & challenges for new entrants?

Who are the prominent vendors present in the global market?

Which segment would provide the most opportunity for market growth?

Where will the current developments take the industry in the long term?

Related Reports:

Ophthalmoscopes Market Analysis

Ophthalmoscopes Market Growth

Ophthalmoscopes Market Trends

Ophthalmoscopes Market Share

Ophthalmoscopes Market Size

Ophthalmoscopes Market

Ophthalmoscopes Market CAGR Value

Table of Content:

Newborn Screening Market Overview

1.1. Newborn Screening Product Overview

1.2. Newborn Screening Market Segment by Type

1.3. Global Newborn Screening Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1. Newborn Screening Global Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2. Global Newborn Screening Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1. Newborn Screening Sales Global Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2. Newborn Screening Global Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3. Global Newborn Screening Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3. Newborn Screening Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1. Global Newborn Screening Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2. Global Newborn Screening Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3. Global Newborn Screening Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4. Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1. North America Newborn Screening Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2. Europe Newborn Screening Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3. Asia-Pacific Newborn Screening Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4. Latin America Newborn Screening Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5. Middle East and Africa Newborn Screening Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

Global Newborn Screening Market Competition by Company

2.1. Global Top Players by Newborn Screening Sales (2015-2021)

2.2. Global Top Players by Newborn Screening Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3. Global Top Players Newborn Screening Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4. Global Top Company Newborn Screening Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5. Newborn Screening Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1. Newborn Screening Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2. Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Newborn Screening Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6. Global Newborn Screening Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Newborn Screening as of 2019)

2.7. Date of Key Company Enter into Newborn Screening Market

2.8. Key Company Newborn Screening Product Offered

2.9. Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245