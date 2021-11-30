Contraceptive Devices Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Several private institutions and government organizations are actively participating to spread awareness on the use of contraceptives. This, as per Fortune Business Insights is the chief driver of the global contraceptives devices market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Contraceptives Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0%. The report further calculated the value of the contraceptives devices market as US$ 7013.8 Mn in the year 2018 and expected the market to reach US$ 11166.4 Mn by 2025.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

Contraceptives devices for female are expected to lead the contraceptives devices market during the forecast period. Contraceptive devices for female are available in different types, among which the report emphasizes on the rising uptake of intrauterine contraceptive devices. Some of these include diaphragms & sponges, vaginal rings, sub-dermal implants, and female condoms. Consequently, the sales of female contraceptive devices are accelerating at an exponential rate. As per Fortune Business Insights, the female contraceptive devices segment held nearly 54.8% of the overall market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast years.

With the advent of advanced technology, hormonal contraceptives are likely to lead the contraceptive devices market. This is mainly on account of their enhanced efficiency and rising preference among consumers. Governments in several countries are actively participating in the distribution of contraceptive devices across several hospitals. This further makes hospital pharmacies one of the leading source for birth control devices.

Lack of Proper Family Planning Will Fuel Demand for Contraceptive Devices

“The demand for contraceptive devices and drugs is likely to increase owing to the rising prevalence of STDs,” stated a lead analyst at FBI. These include injectable contraceptives, hormonal oral pills, and topical contraceptives. “This, coupled with the lack of family planning, drives the contraceptive devices market,” he added. Furthermore, unwanted pregnancies can have widespread implications. This is further expected to increase the requirement of fertility control devices over the upcoming years. In addition to this, the rapid growth in population across the world is anticipated to enable contraceptives market witness accelerated gains. Several companies are increasing awareness on the use and safety of contraceptive devices. This is also considered as a growth factor driving the contraceptive devices market. These devices are preferred more as they offer a safer course of action. All the above factors are anticipated to witness promising growth in the contraceptive devices market between 2018 and 2025.

Among regions, North America is expected to remain dominant in the global contraceptive devices market throughout the forecast period. The rate of awareness among the population is high and healthcare industry is well-established, thus making North America a leading region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to offer considerable growth opportunities owing to large population base and rising disposable income. In addition to this, the region is expected to witness significant growth with the rising awareness regarding the usage and benefits of contraceptives.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

Initiatives by Several Players Aimed at Sustaining Competitive Advantage to Bode Well

Some of the key players present in the global contraceptives devices market are Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Allergan plc, Veru Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mylan, Medisafe Distribution Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser plc. Several companies are taking initiatives to sustain in their competitiveness in the market for contraceptive devices. Furthermore, companies are creating awareness programs to encourage the use of contraceptives. These companies also provide different types of birth control devices at affordable rates to maintain their market share. For instance, Tera Pharmaceuticals in November 2017 signed an agreement with another company called CopperSurgical with an aim to acquire an intrauterine copper contraceptive called Paragard. Such strategies adopted by the leading players are expected to boost the global contraceptive devices market in the coming years.

Quick Buy – Contraceptive Devices Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100062

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Fertility Statistics – Key Countries, 2017 New Product Launch Key Industry Trends Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries Key Technological Advancements Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Hormonal Contraceptives Barrier Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Clinics Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Product Type Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Hormonal Contraceptives Barrier Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Clinics Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contraceptive-devices-market-100062

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/contraceptive-devices-market-9062

Related Report:

Cell Freezing Media Market

Central Nervous System Treatment Market

Colored Contact Lenses Market

Medical Equipment Rental Market

Temporary Pacemakers Market

Cell Freezing Media Market Size

Central Nervous System Treatment Market Size

Colored Contact Lenses Market Size

Medical Equipment Rental Market Size

Temporary Pacemakers Market Size

Cell Freezing Media Market Share

Central Nervous System Treatment Market Share

Colored Contact Lenses Market Share

Medical Equipment Rental Market Share

Temporary Pacemakers Market Share