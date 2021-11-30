Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow with rising technological developments in molecular diagnostic techniques. These advancements are intended to offer higher accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and portability which further drives the market. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025” offering insights on factors influencing growth. The global market covered a value of US$ 8012.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 13873.6 Mn by 2025. As per the report, the global market is expected to garner a healthy CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

North America Continues to Maintain Its Stronghold until 2025

“Well-established healthcare infrastructure, combined with the rising incidence of cancer is helping the market grow in North America,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Developed healthcare systems further helps in the easy availability and accessibility of advanced instruments such as molecular diagnostics. In 2017, this regional market was valued at US$ 3639.4 Mn and is likely to lead the global landscape through the forecast period. The rising collaborations and association between research hospitals and academic institutions encourages growth of the market in this region. Both the bodies are involving in continuous discussions for process improvements in molecular diagnosis. The market in Europe is also expected to witness considerable growth with growing emphasis on clinical microbiology and hospital research organizations. This is mainly done to increase the number of molecular diagnostic techniques. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in research and development activities are factors responsible for creating good growth opportunities.

Transformation in Healthcare May Lead to Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Systems

The evolution of molecular diagnosis over the years has given birth to different molecular diagnostic tests. These tests help to detect specific RNA or DNA sequences. In addition to this, they help to get an understanding if these sequences are associated with diseases or not. With the rapid transformation of healthcare, innovative molecular diagnostic tests are likely to introduce in the coming years. This will further transform the molecular biology field. Other factors driving the molecular diagnostic market are rising demand for healthcare facilities and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several favourable policies by governments with an aim to encourage care diagnosis and increase awareness about diagnostic procedures drives the market.

Abbott Launched a Next Generation System Used for Molecular Diagnosis

The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by companies such as Danaher, Abbott, QIAGEN, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Strong supply chain network, rising research and development (R&D) activities, and development strategies are likely to create growth opportunities for the above companies. In 2016, Abbott announced the introduction of a next-generation system called Alinity. This system is used for plasma and blood screening, haematology procedures, molecular diagnostics, and clinical chemistry. Companies are focussing on to develop new molecular diagnostic tests, which may foster growth of the market. In 2018, Banyan Biomakers received marketing authorization from the U.S. FDA on its first blood diagnostic test. This test was developed to treat traumatic brain injuries which is also referred to as concussion among adults. These developments are likely to have a positive impact on the overall market.

