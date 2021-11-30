Global Veterinary Drugs Market to Reach US$ 27,570 Mn, Rising Awareness About Animal Safety to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for advanced drugs is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global veterinary drugs market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Veterinary Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global veterinary drugs market will reach a valuation of US$ 27,570 Mn by 2025 from US$ 17,870.6 Mn in 2017, and exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

The parasiticides segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 with a market revenue of 32.2% and is likely to dominate the market in terms of product segmentation. This is because prevention of animals from insects and parasites is extremely important, in order to avoid its devastating impact on the animals and further on humans consuming products derived from such animals such as milk, eggs, and meat.

Rise in Intake of Meat Consumption to Propel Market

The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is driving the demand for veterinary drugs. Increasing poultry farming will bode well for the veterinary drugs market as well. Besides this, the market is likely to witness increasing demand from pet farm owners. Introduction of cost-effective and advanced drugs will also help the market generate more revenue.

On the flipside, the discovery of new and complex diseases occurring in animals might increase the chances of contracting animal diseases such as bird flu, rabies, African swine flu, and others. Be it as it may, the rising incidence of these diseases are fueling the demand for more effective medicines and vaccines for animals. This might cause concern among animal owners and further propel the market for veterinary drugs.

Nevertheless, the rising number of meat consuming people and increasing demand for animal products such as milk, ghee, cheese, and eggs are creating better growth opportunities for the veterinary drugs market.

Governments are also imposing stringent regulatory measures for improving animal safety. Such policies will not only keep animals safe from diseases but also improve the quality of products we derive from them.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

The rate of animal adoption is more in North America as compared to other regions. This, coupled with, the introduction of new animal-related products in the region will help it emerge dominant at a global scale. In 2017, North America held the highest share in the global veterinary drugs market and was valued at US$ 6290.1 Mn. It is also expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to show remarkable growth rate in the coming years. The stringent rules imposed on animal healthcare by governments of nations in this region, coupled with, the involvement of animals in agricultural activities are propelling the veterinary drugs market in Asia Pacific.

Vendors are entering into strategic collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and new product launches in order to gain strong foothold in the market. They are also investing huge sums into research and development strategies for the discovery of new drugs to prevent various diseases from occurring in animals. Some of the players operating in the veterinary drugs market are Bayer AG., Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Virbac S.A. Vetoquinol, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A., Merial Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Elanco, Intervet Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis of Veterinary Drugs Overview of Company Share Analysis Overview of Strategies by Key Market Leaders Key Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions New Product Launches Regulatory Scenario Overview of Cost Analysis

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Companion Livestock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others Market Analysis – By Animal Companion Livestock Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others Market Analysis – By Animal Companion Livestock Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others Market Analysis – By Animal Companion Livestock Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

