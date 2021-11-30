Gene Editing Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global ”Gene Editing Market“ 2021 industry research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Gene Editing Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Gene Editing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gene Editing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Gene Editing market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Gene Editing Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Gene Editing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

The global gene editing market can be segmented on the basis of technologies, products, applications, end-users, and region. Based on the technologies, the market can be segmented into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), and others. Based on the product, the market can be segmented into cell lines, reagents & consumables, and others. Based on the applications, the market can be segmented into drug discovery & development, scientific research, biotechnology, and cell line editing. Based on the end-users, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academics & government Research Institutes, and clinical research organizations.

Geographically, the gene-editing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global gene editing report include New England Biolabs, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Ltd, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Caribou Biosciences Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GenScript, CRISPR, and other prominent players.

Key Insights:

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Recent Gene Editing Research & Development Activities

Pipeline Analysis of CRISPER/Cas9

Introduction of New Products/Approvals (By Major Players)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the gene-editing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to hold the largest share of the market and is anticipated to follow the same thrust over the forecast period owing to the increasing expenditure in research and strong growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The United States is expected to witness the highest growth due to the abundance of world-class research universities and biotechnology industries. Europe is projected to be the second most productive market throughout the forecast period. The technological advancements and partnership activities of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are likely to boost the growth of the gene-editing market in this region. However, emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America possess the high market potential for the growth of the market due to an increase in R&D expenditure, expansion in gene editing companies, and a rising number of laboratories. The Middle East & Africa are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Gene Editing Market Industry Developments

In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. had licensed CRISPR technologies from the Broad Institute and ERS Genomics (foundational University of California IP) to reinforce its genome editing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Under the terms of the licenses, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is granted global non-exclusive rights to products, tools, and services for research.

In January 2015, Novartis signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology and Caribou Biosciences Inc. for the development of drug discovery tools. Intellia and Caribou are two of the leading biotechnology companies developing this novel technology

Market Segmentation :

By Technologies

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Others

By Products

Cell Lines

Reagents & Consumables

Others

By Applications

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Editing

Others

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics & Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

