Drive by Wire Market | 2021 by Size, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Industry Overview, Development and Regional Analysis Forecast 2027

The global drive-by-wire market is anticipated to gain traction from the emergence of hybrid electric vehicles. Hence, several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying to develop novel electrification processes to improve the vehicle’s efficiency. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Drive by Wire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Throttle by Wire, Steer by Wire, Shift by Wire, Brake by Wire and Park by Wire), By Component Type (Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Electronic Throttle Control Module, Electronic Transmission Control Unit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the drive-by-wire market size was USD 4.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drive-by-wire-market-103673

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the drive-by-wire manufacturers present in the global market. They are as follows:

Curtiss Wright Corp.

TRW Automotive

Nissan Motor Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

S.A Citroen

SKF Group

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Peugeot

Shift-by-Wire Segment to Lead Owing to High Demand for Effortless Shifting of Gears

Based on application type, the shift-by-wire segment is expected to dominate in the near future by earning the largest drive-by-wire market share. This growth is attributable to their ability to provide an effortless shifting of gears by utilizing a push button.

Request Customization of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drive-by-wire-market-103673

Europe to Dominate: Stringent Emission Norms by Governments will Accelerate Growth

Regionally, in 2019, Europe procured USD 2.06 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to lead in the coming years backed by the presence of prominent companies in the region. Also, the implementation of stringent emission norms by the governments, as well as the adoption of innovative technologies would propel growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to be the fastest-growing region because of the rising shift of the consumers towards fuel-efficient vehicles equipped with improved safety features. The rising investments in research & development activities would bolster the demand for drive-by-wire systems in North America.

Key Players Focus on Delivering Their In-house Products to Reputed Organizations

The market for drive-by-wire consists of multiple companies that are persistently striving to bag new orders for their in-house products from the other renowned firms. Some of the others are trying to design supercars in innovative ways. Below are two vital industry developments:

September 2020 : The Gen3 supercar will consist of a drive-by-wire throttle system instead of the conventional cable system. Currently, it is not being used by any of the teams for this season.

: The Gen3 supercar will consist of a drive-by-wire throttle system instead of the conventional cable system. Currently, it is not being used by any of the teams for this season. February 2020: Summit Racing is providing drive-by-wire throttle bodies to Granatelli Motor Sports. They are specifically designed for surging airflow across the engine’s revolutions per minute (RPM) range for more acceleration and horsepower.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drive-by-wire-market-103673

Related Reports:

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to Hit USD 119.68 Billion by 2028 | Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]