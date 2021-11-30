Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market Dynamics, Market Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The global sleep apnea treatment devices market size is set to touch USD 8.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Steadily climbing demand for sleep apnea devices, stemming from a consistent spread in the prevalence of sleep apnea, will be a major growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Masks & Accessories, and Others), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Request sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sleep-apnea-treatment-devices-market-102694

Industry Developments:

April 2019: San Diego-based medical devices manufacturer ResMed launched its novel top-of-head, sleep apnea solution called the AirFit P30i. The mask features a tube-up mechanism that enables the patient to sleep in any position without causing any discomfort.

San Diego-based medical devices manufacturer ResMed launched its novel top-of-head, sleep apnea solution called the AirFit P30i. The mask features a tube-up mechanism that enables the patient to sleep in any position without causing any discomfort. September 2019: Koninklijke Philips N.V., commercially introduced its sleep position therapy product for Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea (POSA) patients, the Philips NightBalance. This is the company’s clinically-verified alternative to mask-based treatments for OSA, which also provides doctors and patients with real-time data.

List of Players Covered in the Report:

Braebon Medical Corporation

Glidewell

Oventus

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed

DeVilbiss Healthcare

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

SomnoMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Regional Analysis

Availability of Advanced Treatment Options to Propel the Market in North America

With a market size of USD 2.35 billion in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the sleep apnea treatment devices market share during the forecast period. The key factors augmenting this regional market include wide availability and high adoption of advanced products, along with growing prevalence of sleep disorders among the populace. In addition to this, supportive health insurance and reimbursement policiesare further fueling the uptake of these devices in the region.

In Asia-Pacific, the major driving force for the market is the rising demand for sleep apnea therapies in Japan and the presence of a large, underpenetrated market in the rest of the region. These factors are expected to aid Asia-Pacific to register a considerable CAGR in the upcoming years.

Related Reports:

ePharmacy Market Size

ePharmacy Market

ePharmacy Market Industry

ePharmacy Market Overview

ePharmacy Market Segments

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]