Global Anoscope Market Is Expected To Be Aided By The Rising Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Anoscope Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global anoscope market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, age groups, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 12.4 Billion (Global Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8% (Global Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 17.5 Billion (Global Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market)

The increasing prevalence of anal and rectal diseases and demand for advanced techniques to identify abnormalities in the rectum are the key driving factors in the growth of the market over the forecast period. The market is further pushed by advancement in functionality and effectiveness by modifications such as disposable anoscope, rotating anoscope LED integrated anoscope. Further, the demand for disposable anoscopes, attributed to low cost, patient comfort, and safety from cross contamination is expected to aid in the growth of the global anoscope market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Anoscope is a thin, flexible tube with a light source at the end. It is an insertion device that is used in rectal or anal diagnostic assessment. It is usually used to diagnose anorectal conditions like fissure, fistula, rectal bleeding, and haemorroids.

By type, the market is divided into:

Disposable

Standard

On the basis of age group, the industry is bifurcated into:

Adult

Paediatrics

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Anal/Rectal Cancer

Fissures

Fistulas

Anal/Rectal Abscesses

Haemorrhoids

Inflammation

Perianal Tumors

Others

On the basis of end-use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The regional markets for anoscope include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global market for anoscope is driven by the prevalence of colon and rectal disease, especially in countries with an ageing population. As per the study conducted by the National Health Interview Survey, the National Disease and Therapeutic Index, and National Hospital Discharge Survey, 10 million people suffer from haemoroids, which is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medline Industries Inc, OBP Medical Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc, Narang Medical Limited, Novo Surgical Inc, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

