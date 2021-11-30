Global Motor Graders Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Motor Graders Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global motor graders market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, capacity, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motor-graders-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 410 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 556 Billion

The global motor grader market is primarily driven by the growing construction industry and large-scale infrastructure project. Further, the developing infrastructure, especially in developing economies aid the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing rail and road network globally is expected to push the demand for motor graders in the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as increasing urbanisation, growing technological advancements, and the rising disposable incomes of the consumers is ais expected to catalyse the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Motor grader is a road construction vehicle used to flatten the surface. It is also known as graders or road grader and is fitted with long blade in between front and rear axle which flattens the surface during grading process.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motor-graders-market

Based on type, the motor grader industry can be divided into the following:

Rigid Frame

Articulated Frame

The capacity of the motor graders can be categorised as follows:

Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP)

Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP)

Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)

Motor graders find applications in the following sectors:

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth for the motor graders market, due to presence of major developing economies such as China, India, and Japan, which have high demand for construction vehicles owing to massive construction projects. Meanwhile, in North America and Europe owing to rising disposable incomes, the growing demand for construction activities is expected to increase overall construction vehicle production. Moreover, growing trend towards reliable, profitable, and environmentally friendly technology and continuous demand for construction projects in both developed and developing countries will push the global motor graders market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SANY Group, Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Vietnam Warehousing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOf

Global Airless Tyres Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOg

Global Boom Trucks Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOh

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOi

Global Industrial Racking System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOj

Global Feed Mixers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOp

Global Aircraft Seating Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOq

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOs

Global Industrial Automation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOt

Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5kOv

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-motor-graders-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/