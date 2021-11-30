Global Light Field Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 14% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Light Field Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global light field market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.3 Billion

The global light field market is being driven by the growing demand for this function for visual effects sector. Further, the usage of the light field in movies, marketing, and evolving 5D & 4D technologies are aiding the growth of the market. The market is expected to witness expansion as light field cameras are being adopted for various military and defence, hospitality, and the entertainment industry application. Additionally, factors such as rising adoption of high computational capability, artificial intelligence, increasing need for ASICs, and machine learning technologies, are expected push the market for light field forward. Moreover, owing to light field’s ability to recreate an original observing environment, it is most preferred 3D imaging technology. The increasing awareness about light field technology is further expected to catalyse the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The light field is used to calculate the light received at a given point in universe. The radiance and 5D plenoptic gives the magnitude and vector direction of single ray of light. It finds its application is precise digital visualisation of real-world scenes and objects.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Imaging Solution Based on type, 3D modelling 3D scanning 3D rendering Layout and animation Image reconstruction

Display

Based on end use, the industry can be segmented into:

Healthcare and Medical

IT and Telecommunication

Defence and Security

Media and Entertainment

Architecture and Engineering

Industrial

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America has the largest share in global light field market, this can be attributed to early adoption and extensive usage of light field in 3D imaging. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and increasing investment in technological advancement of light 3D imaging are expected to increase the market growth. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to the development in industrial sector and media sector.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Avegant Corp., Japan Display Inc., Apple Inc., Raytrix GmbH, OTOY Inc., Sony Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

