Global Alunite Market To Be Driven By The Growing FMCG And Pharmaceutical Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Alunite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global alunite market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview: –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 7%

Because of alunite’s varied use across industries, the market is seeing a significant growth. Furthermore, the market for alunite is driven by growing industrialisation in the field of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The increased use of alunite in the personal care and cosmetic industry is a major factor in boosting the demand for alunite based on its deodorant abilities. Alunite is commonly used as an antiperspirant in personal care items. It does not cause allergies, irritation of the skin, and the appearance of stains on clothing since there is no oil and colouring components, which are promoting the product’s adoption in the personal care sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alunite is commonly available in mineral rock-forming sulphate that occupies pockets or seams in volcanic rocks such as rhyolites, trachytes, and andesites, where it is eventually formed by a chemical reaction from molten lava with sulphurous vapour escaping.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Natroalunite

Potassium Alunite

Others

By end-use, the market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Leather Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

On the basis of region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to factors such as its extensive use in pharmaceuticals and other applications, the alunite market has witnessed a significant growth. In addition, the use of potassium alum for life purposes such as drinking water purification has been possible for a very long time, creating a significant market opportunity for the key players operating in the alunite market.

Over the forecast period, North America will dominate the alunite market. This is because some of the largest alunite deposits in the North America region and numerous industries that consume large quantities of alunite also have a prominent presence in this specific region. The Asia Pacific is also a significant market for alunite. The main contributors to the growth of the alunite market are countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Baslini S.p.A. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

