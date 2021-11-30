Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2027

The global monoclonal antibody therapy market size was USD 157.33 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 178.50 billion in 2021 to USD 451.89 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, escalating research and development subsidy for the development and upgrading of fresh monoclonal antibodies is projected to strengthen the market during the mentioned timeframe. The present giant companies in the market are constantly rooting for novel innovations and providing authorized drugs for the betterment of society. For instance, in December 2019, CARsgen Therapeutics was granted Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for AB011 in China, which is a civilized monoclonal antibody for treating gastrointestinal and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Report Coverage

We offer an all-inclusive study of the monoclonal antibody therapy market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. Also presented in the report is an in-depth analysis of any possible opportunities, dangers, oppositions, or driving factors. We have conducted a systematic regional analysis for better comprehension of the global market size, share, and structure. The COVID-19 impacts have been provided to help stakeholders and business owners to invest their money carefully at the right time. The key players in the market are acknowledged, and their schemes to boost the growth of the market are revealed in the report.

Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segregated into human monoclonal antibody, humanized, monoclonal antibody, chimeric monoclonal antibody, and murine monoclonal antibody. The human monoclonal antibody segment was responsible for the leading position. This can be accredited to the augmented sales and demand for Humira.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into type cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Novartis AG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

