In 2026,the Global Pleated Filters Size is Estimated to be USD 5699.2 Million

A pleated filter is an air filter that uses a folding pattern with its media (hence the name “pleated” filter). A pleated filter is an air filter that uses a folding pattern with its media (hence the name “pleated” filter). By pleating the media, these filters can have an increased surface area and density while minimizing the reduction in airflow. In other words, pleated filters can collect more particles than standard throwaway filters without increasing your air conditioner’s energy consumption.

The global Pleated Filters size is estimated to be USD 5699.2 million in 2026 from USD 4779.5 million in 2020. And the global Pleated Filters market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% for 2021 to 2026.

In the Asia Pacific region, increasing investments in air filters are expected to drive the Pleated filters market. Developing economies in Asia Pacific are the fastest growing markets.

The world TOP 5 players in the Pleated filters market are Parker Hannifin, 3M, Bosch, Filtration Group and MAHLE GmbH. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led.

