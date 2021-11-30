Dental Laboratory Handpiece Market Trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Future Demand, Progress Insight, and Forecast to 2027

The Global Dental Laboratory Handpieces Market is likely to gain momentum from the higher adoption of prosthodontics. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Dental Laboratory Handpiece Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Design Type (Air Driven Handpiece, Electric Handpiece), By Speed Type (High-Speed Dental Handpiece, Low-Speed Dental Handpiece), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” growing incidence of tooth decay and several other oral diseases are expected to contribute to a rise in the global dental laboratory handpiece market revenue during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases to Favor Growth in North America

The global dental laboratory handpiece market is geographically divided by the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and a rise in the prevalence of periodontal diseases. Combined with these, growing incidence of chronic facial and mouth pain and increasing incidence of dental cries will contribute to a rise in the dental laboratory handpiece market sales in this region in the coming years. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that in 2016, approximately 45.8% of the total population in the U.S. was affected by dental cavities.

Moreover, dental handpieces possess certain benefits, namely, sufficient torque and power for removal of gross, reduction in noise and vibrations, and minimum weight that causes better handling. All these factors are expected to increase the dental laboratory handpiece market growth in North America during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific have immense growth potential during the forecast period. This growth is owed to a rise in the incidence of tooth decay in the adult populace as well as increasing incidence of oral diseases. The World Health Organization declared that the prevalence of oral cavity cancer tops the list out of 3 types of cancers in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation

By Design Type

Air Driven Handpiece

Electric Handpiece

By Speed Type

High-Speed Dental Handpiece

Low-Speed Dental Handpiece

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Premier Dental, Henry Schein, and Other Market Players Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Gain Competitive Edge

Premier Dental, a provider of inspired solutions for daily dentistry, headquartered in the U.S., announced the launch of AeroPro in April 2019. It is the company’s latest cordless handpiece that provides the dentists with a consumer-friendly experience while delivering treatment to the patients. The company’s research and development team has developed a truly ergonomic, well-balanced, and light-weight pedal-less and cordless handpiece by taking inputs from the consumers. The company has promised to aid the hygienists in reducing numerous most frequently occurring symptoms of wrist and hand disorders and fatigue caused by awkward positioning and repetitive movements.

Henry Schein, Inc., a distributor of health care products and services, based in the U.S., announced the launch of ProRepair in December 2017. It is a web portal that is specially designed to manage handpiece repair. The aspects include retaining customer warranty status and history, providing preapproved pricing for each repair, diagnosing problems and displaying repair options, and maintaining each practice’s handpiece inventory. These features are likely to accelerate the handpiece repair process by allowing practitioners to focus on offering efficient patient care.

Earlier in August 2017, KaVo Dental, the foremost international leader in the dental industry, headquartered in Germany, launched ELECTROmatic. It is a motor system that is designed to make the transition to electrics easy for the dentists without affecting the overall performance. The motor features increased versatility, noiseless operation, controlled speed, and persistent torque. Overall, the major market players are focusing more on launching new products that would further strengthen their position in the global dental laboratory handpiece market during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent companies leading in the global dental laboratory handpieces market. They are W&H Group, J. MORITA CORP., Medidenta, Danaher, KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, NSK Ltd., DENTFLEX, Bien-Air Dental SA, and other key market players.

MORITA CORP.,

Danaher,

Dentsply Sirona,

Bien-Air Dental SA,

W&H Group,

DENTFLEX,

Medidenta, NSK Ltd.,

KaVo Dental

