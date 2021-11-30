The Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 1,459.1 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,964.5 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Gliomas are a type of tumor starting at glial cells of the brain and the spine. These are the most common types of brain tumors. According to Atlas of Genetics and Cytogenetics in Oncology and Hematology, glioma comprises about 30% of the brain tumors and 70% of all the malignant tumors. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and difficult to treat form of the disease with median survival rate of 12 months. Growing prevalence of the disease, huge unmet need, poor survival rate, and lack of effective therapies for complete cure of the disease leverages great opportunity for the players to invest in the research and development of glioma therapies. Currently available therapies prescribed for the adult malignant glioma treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies among others. The adult malignant glioma therapeutics market growth is expected at the near two digit CAGR during the forecast period attributable to supportive government and regulatory policies for the development of novel therapies, advancements in the imaging technologies resulting in early detection of the disease, and favorable reimbursement policies for the glioma products across many regions of the world.

Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to Account for Major Market Share in Terms of Revenue

The current global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market is consolidated owing to the strong brand share and market penetration by major players in the adult malignant glioma therapy space. Temozolamide is the Merck & Co., Inc.’s leading product available in the U.S. as temodar and internationally as temodal. The company has a well-established footprint across the major markets. Moreover, its strategies to expand in the emerging economies are making the company leader in the glioma therapeutics. Roche dominates the market with its leading product Avastin, approved for the treatment of malignant glioma due to strong clinical evidence supporting treatment merits.

Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novocure

Key Market Drivers

Huge unmet needs, rise in the global prevalence of malignant gliomas, and increase in the affordability for the advanced therapies are likely to propel the demand for glioma therapeutics by 2026

Unmet medical needs, an increase in the global prevalence of the disease, and growing affordability for advanced therapies such as targeted therapies are likely to augment the demand for products designed for the treatment of adult malignant glioma. For instance, according to National Institute of Cancer, the incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) in the U.S. was recorded as two to three per 100,000 adults per year which accounts for about 52% of all primary brain tumors. The glioblastoma multiforme is the most common form of the glioma occurring in the adult population. It is the deadliest form of the disease requiring high end of medical care. The adult malignant glioma therapeutics market poses lucrative opportunities for research and development investments as the treatments are approved under orphan drug category, leveraging chance to recover the development cost despite presence of limited addressable patient population. However, high cost of product development and less adoption of targeted therapies in some of the countries from emerging regions are the major factors hindering the entry of new players in the market.

Targeted therapy is expected to emerge as the most attractive treatment type

Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most aggressive and reoccurring form of the disease is treated with first line therapy and second line therapy. The first line of therapies prescribed conventionally is temozolamide and radiotherapy. However, once the reoccurrence of the disease occurs, the treatment options are limited. Fortunately, advances in drug development have resulted in the successful applications of targeted therapies to improve the survival rate. Commonly used targeted therapies in the treatment of glioma are EGFR-targeted therapies, therapies targeting tyrosine kinases receptors, etc. The targeted therapy segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market segments include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and Others. Among them, the radiation therapy segment held a dominating market share of 51.0% in the year 2018. The targeted therapy segment is poised to expand at significantly high growth rate during the forecast period attributable to positive therapeutic outcomes, increase in the life expectance compared to available therapy options, and successful adoption of targeted molecules by physicians.

In terms of disease type, the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) segment held the largest market share in the adult malignant glioma therapeutics maket in the year 2018. The segment is likley to continue dominance during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global adult malignant glioma market segments include hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer & radioation therapy centers, and others. Among them, the hospital’s segment accounted for major share of the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market. However, cancer and radiation therapy centers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to availability of medical care specific for cancer treatment and availability of skilled healthacare providers expert in the glioma care.

Regional Analysis

High Prevalence of Malignant Glioma and Huge Spending on Healthcare in North America are Contributing to the Dominance of the Region in The Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market

Glioblastoma multiforme is a malignant astrocytoma and the most common primary brain tumor among adults. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), about 17,000 new cases of high grade gliomas, or HGG, are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Rise in the incidence of the disease, strong economy, huge spending on the healthcare, high diagnosis rate owing to growing awareness among the population about available therapy options are predominant factors contributing to the high market share of North America region in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market.

Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Segments

Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Therapy · Chemotherapy · Radiotherapy · Targeted therapy · Others By Disease · Glioblastoma Multiforme · Anaplastic Astrocytoma · Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma · Others By End User · Hospitals · Specialty Clinics · Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers · Others By Geography · North America (the USA and Canada) · Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe) · Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) · Rest of the World

