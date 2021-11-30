Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Share, Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Industry Demand and 2027 Forecast Research Report

According to the report, Automotive Fascia Market size is projected to reach USD 19.56 billion value by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.07%. The Automotive Fascia Industry was valued at USD 12.95 billion in 2020. The global automotive fascia market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing shift of people towards attractive looking cars. Modifications in vehicles can improve their overall aesthetic appearance. Hyundai, for instance, announced a few details about its redesigned 2022 Kona Electric SUVs in February 2021.

Rear Fascia Segment Procured 35.6% Share in 2019, mentions Fortune Business Insights

Based on the position type, this market is bifurcated into front and rear fascia. Amongst these, the rear fascia segment generated 35.6% in terms of the automotive fascia market share in 2019. The increasing sales of passenger cars in developing and developed countries globally are likely to propel growth. By market, it is segregated into OEM and aftermarket. Lastly, in terms of the vehicle type, it is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it delivers elaborate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies present in the automotive fascia industry. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of renowned companies.

Some of the Major Companies in the Automotive Fascia Market Include:

Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

MRC Manufacturing

Eakas Corporation

FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

Magna International Inc.,

SANKO GOSEI

Plastic Omnium

Gestamp

Rising Awareness Programs about Climate Change to Spur Demand

The vehicle will be launched in the U.S. market. It will feature a sleeker, aerodynamic shaped fascia design. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected a wide range of industries across the globe. In China, the sales of vehicles exhibited fast recovery amid the pandemic. As per the Organization International des Constructers automobiles (OICA), in August 2020, the country shipped approximately 2.2 million units. Also, governments of various countries are offering stimulus packages, which, in turn, are set to enhance the sentiments of car-buyers. Our reports will help you get out of this grave situation by selecting the best business strategy.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Increasing Purchase of New Vehicles

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 10.06 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. It is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising shift of people towards new vehicles and high demographic growth. In India, for instance, the government is taking numerous initiatives to promote the scrappage policy. It would help in reducing pollution caused by fuel-based vehicles.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second-largest region on account of the presence of reputed automotive manufacturers in the region. In North America, the market would grow steadily fueled by the increasing sales of commercial vehicles for transportation purposes. The entry of prominent companies from Europe and Asia Pacific in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America is anticipated to accelerate the demand for automotive fascia.

Global Automotive Fascia Market Segmentation:

By Market:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Position Type:

Front Fascia

Rear Fascia

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

