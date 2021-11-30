Micro Electric Vehicles Market 2021 by Size | Industry Share, Development Growth Rate, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2028

The global micro electric vehicles (EV) market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8951.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 16.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Micro Electric Vehicles (EV) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 3451.7 million in 2020.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Micro EVs:

Ingersoll Rand

Textron

Polaris Inc.

Baoya

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Italcar Industrial s.r.l

Yogomo

Renault

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Concerns over Environmental Pollution to Aid Growth

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019 around 70 million tons of pollution was emitted in the United States. The increasing pollution due to vehicular emissions is driving the demand for a more sustainable approach by countries globally. This has led to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles that are clean and emit zero-emissions. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed to limit the vehicular emission and the growing focus on the development of electric charging infrastructure is anticipated to bode well for the global micro electric vehicles (EV) market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Moreover, supportive government policies to promote the adoption of EVs is expected to boost the adoption of advanced micro electric vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific stood at USD 1124.5 million in 2020.

North America – The market in the region is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing sports and leisure activities that will drive the sales of innovative micro EVs in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Industry Development:

May 2018 – Textron Corporation introduced a new high-speed passenger vehicle operating on its special 72-volt AC power transmission system. The move is expected to strengthen its footprint in the global marketplace.

Major Table Table of Micro Electric Vehicles (EV) Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Distribution of Micro Electric Vehicles Market – By Vehicle Type (in Value) Impact of COVID-19

Global Micro Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lead Acid Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Use Personal Use Public Utilities Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Micro Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lead Acid Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Use Personal Use Public Utilities Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region United States Canada



TOC Continued…

