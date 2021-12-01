Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global ”Autoimmune Disease Testing Market“ 2021 industry research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Autoimmune Disease Testing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Autoimmune Disease Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Testing market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Autoimmune Disease Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the autoimmune disease testing market can be segmented on the basis of the disease type, test type, end user, and region. Based on the disease type, the market can be segmented into organ specific autoimmune disorder and systemic type autoimmune disorder. Based on test type, the market is segmented into ANA, Anti CCP, Rheumatoid Factor, Complete blood count, ATA Test, and Other tests. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the Autoimmune Disease Testing market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Exagen Inc., Cigna, GeneDx and others.

Key Insights

Prevalence of prominent autoimmune disorders for key countries or key regions

New product launch

Technological advancements

Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to dominate the global autoimmune disorder testing market over the forecast period. The dominance is majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lupus. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) approximately 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune diseases which is anticipated to favor autoimmune diseases screening market. Asia Pacific is likely to have a lucrative growth in the autoimmune disorder testing market in the forecast period due to the rising awareness regarding autoimmune disorders, increasing government healthcare expenditure increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and improvement in the research and development.

Autoimmune Disease Testing Industry Developments

In February 2019, Progentec Diagnostics, Inc. and Karate Health, Inc. merged offering laboratory testing and digital technologies for the diagnosis and management of lupus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), and other autoimmune diseases.

In March 2019, Eli Lily partnered with ImmuNext to develop a preclinical novel potential target for autoimmune diseases treatments

In December 2016, Protagen launches NavigAid assay to support clinical drug development for autoimmune diseases.

Market Segmentation :

By Disease type

Organ specific autoimmune disorder

Systemic type autoimmune disorder

By Test type

ANA

Anti CCP

Rheumatoid Factor

Complete blood count

ATA Test

Other tests

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

