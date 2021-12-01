For 2021 to 2026,Global Ice Merchandiser Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.5%

Ice merchandisers are freezer units specially designed to display bagged ice. Selling ice by the bag is a great way to make a profit with relatively little in the way of recurring costs.

The global Ice Merchandiser size is estimated to be USD 243.8 million in 2026 from USD 229.4 million in 2020. And the global Ice Merchandiser market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% for 2021 to 2026.

Ice Merchandiser is mainly classified into the following types: outdoor and indoor types. Ice Merchandiser has wide range of applications, such as grocery stores and convenience stores, catering companies, supermarkets, etc.

The Ice Merchandiser market is not very big, and the industry has changed quite a bit in recent years. Some brands such as Master-Bilt no longer continue this business, but some companies such as Excellence Industries continue to expand this business. Overall, the development space for this product is still good.

Leer, Polartemp, Fogel, Turbo Air, Roesch, True Manufacturing, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Ice Merchandiser market. Top 3 took up about 30% of the global market in 2019. Olympus, Leer is the largest players which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Due to the COVID-19, all players in this industry are in a hard situation, production and transportation restrictions lead to unstable supply of products on the market, especially in Americas and Europe market. In January 2021, the number of new infections in the world each day has reached an inflection point. It is expected that the epidemic will be effectively controlled in the second half of 2021. The overall market will be improved in year 2021.

