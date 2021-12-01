Spinal Cord Stimulation Market to Gain Enormous Momentum; Surging Geriatric Population to Contribute Impetus

The global “spinal cord stimulation market” is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive therapies can have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arachnoiditis, and Others) By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Nevro Corp (California, U.S.)

Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.)

Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Other prominent players

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Report 2021 -2024 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Spinal Cord Stimulation Industry. The report contains brief Introduction, Market analysis by types , applications and regions.Report also contains top Manufacturers Profiles (Name of the manufacturer, Business Overview, Type and Applications and Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share).Report also provide global and regional Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers with Pressure Sensors Market Analysis Value And next four Years forecast value.

Global " Spinal Cord Stimulation Market " 2020 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expertise opinion and knowledgeable information.

The report on the spinal cord stimulation market contains:

Outstanding investigation of the market

Vital insights into the competitive landscape

Factors restricting market growth

Recent trends and development

Prime factors enabling growth

New government regulations

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market Amid COVID-19

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic. For instance, Abbott’s neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

