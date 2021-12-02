Global Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Geriatric Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bullous pemphigoid treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like administration, treatment type, end use, and North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 19 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.0%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 23 Billion

The global geriatric population is driving the bullous pemphigoid treatment market, which has resulted in a higher rate of disease occurrence and, as a result, a greater number of treatment options. The demand is also supported by the fact that the disease is treated with both common and inexpensive medications. Furthermore, numerous awareness programmes organised by healthcare organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) promote the market’s growth. However, the lack of healthcare facilities in many less developed regions around the world with increasing rates of the disease restricts the growth of the bullous pemphigoid treatment sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bullous pemphigoid treatment includes treating bullous pemphigoid, a chronic, inflammatory skin condition characterised by blister formation. Bullous comes in a variety of ways, including generalised, vegetative, urticarial, nodular, vesicular, acral, and foetal. This condition has become more common in younger adults and uncommon in children. Pain relievers, ultra-potent, mild steroids, antibiotics and antiseptics for bacterial infections, and immunosuppressant medications are all used to treat bullous pemphigoid.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is classified into:

• Topical

• Injectable

• Oral

On the basis of treatment type, the industry can be divided into:

• Pain Relief Medication

• Steroids

• Antibiotics and Antiseptics

• Others

By end use, the industry is segmented into:

• Hospitals

• Special Clinics

• Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Europe is a major area for bullous pemphigoid care, accounting for a large share of the market. This may be due to the disease’s high incidence rate, which is 6/7 cases per 1 million people per year, as well as the accessibility of healthcare facilities in the country. Europe is led by North America, which has a significant number of healthcare facilities and treatment centres. The market is also helped by advancements in technology and reimbursement scenarios, which boost growth in these regions. The countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are projected to rise at an exponential rate over the forecast period, owing to government efforts to improve healthcare services and raise awareness about the disease and treatment options in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc. and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

