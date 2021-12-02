Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market To Be Driven By Growth Of The Retinal Disorder Treatment Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, treatment, distribution channel, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 16.45 Billion

The demand for retinitis pigmentosa is bolstered by a sizable share of the market coming from North America and Europe combined. This can be due to the forthcoming approvals, as well as an increase in the number of studies and information about the condition, as well as increased availability, product options, and demand for early care. The current trend is predicted to continue. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to develop at a rapid pace. Factors influencing the region include increased acceptance of new drugs, a broad patient pool, and an increase in demand for retinitis pigmentosa care in emerging economies such as India and China. Inflationary disposable incomes, changing habits, and rapid urbanisation all have a positive impact on the sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Retinitis pigmentosa therapy is the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic diseases characterised by the breakdown and loss of retinal cells. Problems seeing at night and a loss of peripheral vision are common symptoms of retinitis pigmentosa.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Autosomal Recessive RP

Autosomal Dominant RP

X-Linked RP

Based on treatment, the industry can be segmented into:

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is categorised into:

Hospital Retailer

Retail Retailer

Online

Based on end-use, the industry is segmented into:

Hospitals

Special Clinics

Home Care

Ophthalmologist

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The global increase in patients suffering from retinitis pigmentosa is driving the market for retinitis pigmentosa care. Over the forecast period, market factors such as a robust product pipeline and increased funding for researchers developing new innovative drugs for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa are expected to support retinitis pigmentosa treatment market development. Furthermore, the increase in supervisory special designations to provide care to patients as soon as possible is boosting business development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Ocugen, Inc., MeiraGTx Limited., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

