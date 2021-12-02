Global Hemostats Market To Be Driven By Rising Trend Of Incidence Of Several Types Of Chronic Diseases And Surge In Surgical Procedures In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hemostats Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hemostats market, assessing the market based on its segments like by product, formulation, indication, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.2 Billion

The most important driver of the world market has been an increase in the number of operations performed worldwide, which has given a major boost to the increasing occurrence of bleeding complications during the procedure, leading to market growth of hemostats. But due to the high cost of the product, the growth could be impeded.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A hemostat is a medical instrument used to control bleeding during certain surgical procedures. Hemostats are part of a class of instruments that pivot (similar to scissors and including needle holders, tissue holders, and various clamps) and the role is determined by the shape of the blade. In emergency wound treatment, hemostats serve three purposes. Hemostats were originally intended to clamp narrow blood vessels in order to control haemorrhage. Another use is for grasping and securing superficial fascia when weakening and debriding wounds. Finally, this instrument is ideal for revealing, discovering, and visualising deeper regions of a wound.

By product, the market is divided into:

Combination

Thrombin-Based

Gelatin-Based

Collagen-Based

Oxidised Regenerated Cellulose Based

Others

Based on formulation, the market is categorised into:

Sheet and Pad

Sponge

Matrix and Gel

Powder

Others

On the basis of indication, the market is divided into:

Surgery

Wound Closure

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Gynaecological Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

By end use, the market is categorised into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centres

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The increasing number of operations, the numbers of regulatory approvals, the increase in sports-related injuries and spinal disorders, and an increasing emphasis on successful management of blood loss in patients in surgical procedures, drive growth in this industry. Moreover, the emerging markets and growth in the number of hospitals and surgical centres are expected to give players operating in the Hemostat sector additional opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

The hemostats demand in North America is projected to be the largest in the world. In North America, the hemostats industry is well-established, with the United States serving as a primary market. In the forecast timeframe, China and India are projected to provide major growth opportunities for market players, owing to improved healthcare facilities, rising medical tourism, and an increase in the number of elderly people in the country.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Teleflex Incorporated., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Inc. , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

