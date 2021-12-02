United States HIV Drugs Market Is To Be Driven By A Growing Population Density Of HIV Infected People In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States HIV Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States HIV Drugs Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10 billion

The market’s growth would be aided by the increasing acceptance of advanced drugs. The United States is expected to benefit even more with the introduction of novel and modern combination drugs. The increased number of research and development programs for new drug releases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the growing acceptance of innovative treatment alternatives by HIV infected people are all contributing to the region’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The human immunodeficiency virus is a chronic and life-threatening infection that can be passed from one person to another by blood or sexual intercourse. It’s a virus that targets CD-4 cells of the immune system, rendering the body vulnerable to pathogens and other diseases. The rising global prevalence of HIV disease has had a positive impact on the market for HIV medicines over the years. HIV drugs work by preventing the HIV from multiplying and thereby lowering the risk of infection.

On the basis of types of HIV drugs, the market is divided into:

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART)

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep)

On the basis of drug class, the HIV market is segmented into:

Protease Inhibitors

HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Multi-Class Combination Products

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

Fusion Inhibitors

Combination

Others

The route of administration of the drugs in the include:

Oral

Topical

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Trends

The United States HIV drugs market is being driven by the rise in HIV prevalence and the rate of treatment and diagnosis. Furthermore, government efforts to raise public concern about HIV’s origin, effects, appropriate treatment services, and the critical importance of these therapies in controlling the virus’s development are intensifying. As a result, the development of the HIV drugs industry is projected to be fueled by increased visibility as a result of such government initiatives.

However, the HIV drugs industry is likely to be constrained by government rules governing the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AbbVie, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sun Pharma, ViiV Healthcare, and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

