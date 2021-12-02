Global Energy Management Systems Market To Be Driven By Rising Advancement In Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Energy Management Systems Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global energy management systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, solution, service, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-management-systems-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 94 billion
The rapid advancements in technology and favorable government policies are driving the market growth of energy management systems. The market is further aided by the rising emphasis on issues, such as optimizing the utilization for renewable energy sources, managing energy consumption, and reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse emission emissions, which, in turn, is resulting in an increased demand for energy management systems. The growing demand from various end use industries is fostering the market growth. In addition, several governments are undertaking a modernization drive to upgrade their power system, which is expected to increase the demand for energy management systems.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-management-systems-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
An energy management system refers to a system of computer aided tools used by operators of electrical utility grids to control, monitor, and optimize the performance of the generation or transmission system.
By type, the market is divided into:
- Home EMS
- Building EMS
- Industrial EMS
- Others
On the basis of component, the market is divided into:
- Sensor
- Software
- Batteries
- Controller
- Display Devices
- Others
Based on solutions, the market is segmented into:
- Demand Response Management
- Carbon Energy Management
- Utility Billing and Customer Information System
By services, the market is divided into:
- Monitoring and Control
- Implementation and Integration
- Consulting and Training
- Maintenance
On the basis of industry, the market is categorised into:
- Manufacturing
- Power and Energy
- Telecom and IT
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- Others
The regional markets for the product include:
- North America
- Europe
- The Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market drivers for the expansion of the industry size include increasing adoption of smart grids, stringent government regulations to conserve energy, and technological developments that help collect and monitor data usage. The increasing use of smart grids and smart meters is driving the market growth. With the rise in energy demand and ageing electricity infrastructure, governments across the world are specializing in the modernisation of energy grids by adopting smart grid solutions. Further, various governments are undertaking modernisation drive to upgrade their power grid. this is facilitating the demand for energy efficiency solutions, and consequently boosting the market growth of energy management systems.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Energy Management Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-management-systems-market
Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/integration-platform-as-a-service-ipaas-market
Gaming Console Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gaming-console-market
Retail Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/retail-analytics-market
Kiosks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kiosks-market
Video on Demand Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-on-demand-market
Location-Based Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/location-based-services-market
Enterprise Content Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enterprise-content-management-market
Light Field Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/light-field-market
Bluetooth Beacons Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bluetooth-beacons-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-energy-management-systems-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-advancement-in-technology-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/