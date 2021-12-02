Global Fenugreek Seed Extract Market To Be Driven By Rising Health Problems In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fenugreek Seed Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fenugreek seed extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, sales channel, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

There is a rise in health awareness among the emerging economies like India, China, South Korea in recent years. Governments within the emerging economies have started initiatives like mass media campaigns, health fairs and endorsement associated with health in numerous communication channels to extend awareness about healthy living. This is expected to aid the market growth of fenugreek seed extract. Further, change in dietary patterns including increasing demand by athletes for health supplements is predicted to aid the market growth of fenugreek extract. In addition, the rising ubiquity of type 2 diabetes, is anticipated to aid the fenugreek seed extract industry over upcoming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fenugreek seed extract refers to the extract derived from fenugreek seed. The fenugreek crop is cultivated globally as a semiarid crop. The seeds and leaves of this plant are used commonly in Indian dishes. Fenugreek seed extract has extensive range of applications in food as well as pharmaceutical industry.

By nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the market is divided into:

Powder

Liquid

Based on sales channel, the market is divided into:

Direct

Indirect

By end-uses, the market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market growth of fenugreek seed extract is expected to be positively influenced by growing collaborations between exporters and producers of the product, which is expected to eliminate the role of middleman from the value chain. Further, the increasing scientific R&D initiatives by various food organizations in close cooperation with industry participants is anticipated to propel the market growth of fenugreek seed extract. In addition, the changing dietary patterns, including rising demand for health supplements, is predicted to aid the market growth. Additionally, growing concerns regarding the use of ingredients and chemicals in the beauty products, boosting by the increasing disposable income is predicted to aid the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Bio Botanica, Inc., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Nutra Green Biotechnology, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

