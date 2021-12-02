Global Adhesive Tape Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The End-Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Adhesive Tape Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive tape market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, material, technology, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 59.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.1 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 80.3 Billion

Growing demand for adhesive tapes across multiple industrial end-use verticals, such as paper & printing, retail, and food & beverage, is an expected major factor in driving global market growth over the next few years. Another major factor expected to support the sales growth of the potential market over the next 10 years is the growing variety of applications in the electronics and healthcare industries. Besides, various features and benefits provided by adhesive tapes, such as maintaining adhesion over a high-temperature range and the ability to adhere to difficult surface conditions, are other factors estimated to boost the adoption of these products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sticky tape is an adaptable strip made of paper, material, metal foil, or plastic film covered with a meager layer of lasting glutinous glue on a single side or the two sides. These tapes are open in the type of sheets or moves of different sizes on the lookout and are accessible in different structures, for example, pressure-touchy tapes, self-staying tapes, and tacky tapes. Moreover, these tapes are significantly used for pressing and restricting items in different ventures, for example, food and refreshment, medical services, internet business, among others.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market

Based on resin type, the market can be divided into the following:

Silicone

Acrylic

Rubber

Others

The material used in the industry can be categorised as follows:

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

On the basis of technology, the market can be divided into the following:

Water-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

Solvent-Based

Others

Adhesive tapes find wide applications in the following:

Specialized Tapes

Packaging Tapes

Masking Tapes

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The demand for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a progressive pace in the coming years due to the rise in awareness among competitors of the benefits of adhesive tapes. The growth of the application segment has led to numerous research and development activities, and thus the market appears to be growing at a remarkable pace. The recent trend of substituting adhesives for bolts, screws, rivets, and other attachment or fastening techniques has contributed to the global advancement of the adhesive industry. Also, there is a new demand for lightweight vehicles, and this is also adding fuel to the adhesive market’s rise. The fact that adhesives are helpful to nature and do not affect the environment serves as a benefit and thus leads to the overall growth of the demand for adhesive tapes in all parts of the world. Asia Pacific, due to the advancement of technology, is projected to expand at a promising pace in the coming years. In addition, raw materials are readily available in Asia Pacific and, with the advent of time, the manufacturing infrastructure is also developing. Except for different small-scale players and local production facilities, North America and Europe are established markets for adhesive tapes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are 3M Co., H.B. Fuller Company, LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Bostik, Inc, Sika AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

India Sand Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ0

Global Advanced Ceramic Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ2

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ3

Global Seamless Pipes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ4

Global Escalators and Elevators Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ5

Global Engine Driven Welders Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQ8

Global Telescopic Handlers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQC

Global Modular Construction Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQE

Global Lathe Machines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQF

Global Bauxite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5nQK

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-adhesive-tape-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-demand-from-the-end-use-industries-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/