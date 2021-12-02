Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry Research Report 2021

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Market segment by Type, covers

RF-Modulated Light Sources

Range Gated Imagers

Direct Time-Of-Flight Imagers

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Smart Advertising

Entertainment

Others

The key market players for global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market are listed below:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

Intersil

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Broadcom Limited

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Rubidium Atomic Clock & CSAC

1.2.3 Cs Beam Atomic Clock

1.2.4 Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Drivers

1.6.2 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Restraints

1.6.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Texas Instruments

2.1.1 Texas Instruments Details

2.1.2 Texas Instruments Major Business

2.1.3 Texas Instruments Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.1.4 Texas Instruments Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 STMicroelectronics

2.2.1 STMicroelectronics Details

2.2.2 STMicroelectronics Major Business

2.2.3 STMicroelectronics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.2.4 STMicroelectronics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 PMD Technologies

2.3.1 PMD Technologies Details

2.3.2 PMD Technologies Major Business

2.3.3 PMD Technologies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.3.4 PMD Technologies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Infineon

2.4.1 Infineon Details

2.4.2 Infineon Major Business

2.4.3 Infineon Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.4.4 Infineon Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 PrimeSense (Apple)

2.5.1 PrimeSense (Apple) Details

2.5.2 PrimeSense (Apple) Major Business

2.5.3 PrimeSense (Apple) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.5.4 PrimeSense (Apple) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 MESA (Heptagon)

2.6.1 MESA (Heptagon) Details

2.6.2 MESA (Heptagon) Major Business

2.6.3 MESA (Heptagon) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.6.4 MESA (Heptagon) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Melexis

2.7.1 Melexis Details

2.7.2 Melexis Major Business

2.7.3 Melexis Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.7.4 Melexis Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Intersil

2.8.1 Intersil Details

2.8.2 Intersil Major Business

2.8.3 Intersil Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.8.4 Intersil Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Canesta (Microsoft)

2.9.1 Canesta (Microsoft) Details

2.9.2 Canesta (Microsoft) Major Business

2.9.3 Canesta (Microsoft) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.9.4 Canesta (Microsoft) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Espros Photonics

2.10.1 Espros Photonics Details

2.10.2 Espros Photonics Major Business

2.10.3 Espros Photonics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.10.4 Espros Photonics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 TriDiCam

2.11.1 TriDiCam Details

2.11.2 TriDiCam Major Business

2.11.3 TriDiCam Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.11.4 TriDiCam Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Broadcom Limited

2.12.1 Broadcom Limited Details

2.12.2 Broadcom Limited Major Business

2.12.3 Broadcom Limited Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product and Services

2.12.4 Broadcom Limited Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Typical Distributors

12.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensorsmarket?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensorsindustry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensorsmarket may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensorsmarket?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensorsmarket?

