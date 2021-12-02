Global Digital Remittance Market Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Digital Remittance Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Digital Remittance market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

If you need our report sample or have any problem about the report, please click our link: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/527635/digital-remittance

Market segment by Type, covers

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Banks Digital Remittance

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Personal Customers

Micro and Small Businesses

Market segment by players, this report covers

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

PayPal/Xoom

Wise

Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

TNG FinTech

Coins.ph

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

FlyRemit

SingX

Flywire

Intermex

Small World

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Remittance product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Remittance, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Remittance from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Digital Remittance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Remittance breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Digital Remittance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Digital Remittance sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Remittance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Digital Remittance

1.2.3 Molecular Digital Remittance

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Digital Remittance Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Digital Remittance Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Digital Remittance Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Digital Remittance Market Drivers

1.6.2 Digital Remittance Market Restraints

1.6.3 Digital Remittance Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Western Union (WU)

2.1.1 Western Union (WU) Details

2.1.2 Western Union (WU) Major Business

2.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 Western Union (WU) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

2.2.1 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Details

2.2.2 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Major Business

2.2.3 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 PayPal/Xoom

2.3.1 PayPal/Xoom Details

2.3.2 PayPal/Xoom Major Business

2.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.3.4 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 PayPal/Xoom Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Wise

2.4.1 Wise Details

2.4.2 Wise Major Business

2.4.3 Wise Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Wise Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 Wise Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

2.5.1 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Details

2.5.2 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Major Business

2.5.3 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 MoneyGram

2.6.1 MoneyGram Details

2.6.2 MoneyGram Major Business

2.6.3 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.6.4 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 MoneyGram Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Remitly

2.7.1 Remitly Details

2.7.2 Remitly Major Business

2.7.3 Remitly Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Remitly Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 Remitly Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Azimo

2.8.1 Azimo Details

2.8.2 Azimo Major Business

2.8.3 Azimo Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Azimo Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Azimo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 TransferGo

2.9.1 TransferGo Details

2.9.2 TransferGo Major Business

2.9.3 TransferGo Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.9.4 TransferGo Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 TransferGo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

2.10.1 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Details

2.10.2 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Major Business

2.10.3 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.10.4 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 TNG FinTech

2.11.1 TNG FinTech Details

2.11.2 TNG FinTech Major Business

2.11.3 TNG FinTech Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.11.4 TNG FinTech Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11.5 TNG FinTech Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Coins.ph

2.12.1 Coins.ph Details

2.12.2 Coins.ph Major Business

2.12.3 Coins.ph Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Coins.ph Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12.5 Coins.ph Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 OrbitRemit

2.13.1 OrbitRemit Details

2.13.2 OrbitRemit Major Business

2.13.3 OrbitRemit Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.13.4 OrbitRemit Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13.5 OrbitRemit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

2.14.1 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Details

2.14.2 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Major Business

2.14.3 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14.5 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 FlyRemit

2.15.1 FlyRemit Details

2.15.2 FlyRemit Major Business

2.15.3 FlyRemit Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.15.4 FlyRemit Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15.5 FlyRemit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 SingX

2.16.1 SingX Details

2.16.2 SingX Major Business

2.16.3 SingX Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.16.4 SingX Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16.5 SingX Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Flywire

2.17.1 Flywire Details

2.17.2 Flywire Major Business

2.17.3 Flywire Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Flywire Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17.5 Flywire Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Intermex

2.18.1 Intermex Details

2.18.2 Intermex Major Business

2.18.3 Intermex Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Intermex Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18.5 Intermex Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 Small World

2.19.1 Small World Details

2.19.2 Small World Major Business

2.19.3 Small World Digital Remittance Product and Solutions

2.19.4 Small World Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19.5 Small World Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Digital Remittance Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Digital Remittance

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Digital Remittance Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Digital Remittance Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Digital Remittance Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Digital Remittance Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Digital Remittance Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Digital Remittance Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Digital Remittance Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Digital Remittance Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Digital Remittance Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Digital Remittance Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Digital Remittance Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Digital Remittance Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Digital Remittance Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Digital Remittance Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Digital Remittance Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Digital Remittance Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Digital Remittance Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Digital Remittance Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Digital Remittance Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Digital Remittance Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Digital Remittance Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Digital Remittance Typical Distributors

12.3 Digital Remittance Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/527635/digital-remittance

If You Need, We Can Customize Professional Reports According To Your Requirements Just Click On “Customize Request ”

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG