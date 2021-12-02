Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market: Inflated Demand for Ventilators During Coronavirus Pandemic to Exhibit Positive Sales Projections

The global “intensive care unit” equipment market size is predicted to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The emergence of novel viruses such as coronavirus will spur demand for life support, patient monitoring, and emergency resuscitation devices, which in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Beds, Ventilators, Pulse Oximeters, Dialysis Equipment, and Others), By Patient (Adult and Pediatric), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Respiratory, Renal, Oncology, Trauma, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 6.16 billion in 2019.

Market Driver :

Surge in Chronic Diseases to Augment Growth

The growing cases of cancer, neurologic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases will fuel demand for the market in the foreseeable future. As per the World Health Organization’s statistics, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing hospitalization and need for intensive care will have a positive impact on the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases has led to the utilization of intensive care among patients. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 133 million Americans (45% population) have at least one chronic disease. Similarly, the growing number of patient admissions in the ICU will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Regional Analysis :

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 2.03 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. The increasing geriatric population and developed healthcare infrastructure will influence growth in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure. The increasing patient pool of chronic disorders will further spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing geriatric population will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the region.

Necessity for Intensive Care in Global Pandemic to Lift Market Potential

The occurrence of coronavirus has created a huge demand for beds, ventilators, pulse oximeters, infusion pumps for the treatment of critically ill patients, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in China, 6.1% of the COVID-19 patients became critically ill, out of which 5% required medical ventilation in the intensive care unit. The growing necessity for medical ventilators among positive patients of coronavirus will consequently foster the growth of the market. Hence, the rising patient pool amid COVID-19 will escalate the demand for ICU/CCU equipment, which in turn, will promote the growth of the market.

