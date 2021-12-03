Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Size Is Estimated To Be USD 503900 Million In 2026 From USD 418280 Million in 2020, With A Change % Between 2020 And 2021

The report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Global Info Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

According to our latest research, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) size is estimated to be USD 503900 million in 2026 from USD 418280 million in 2020, with a change % between 2020 and 2021. The global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% for the next five years.

Market segment by Type, covers

Electronic Manufacturing

Engineering Services

Test development & Implementation

Logistics Services

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Industrial

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

HONHAI

Pegatron

Flex Ltd

Jabil

Wistron

Luxshare

BYD Electronics

Huaqin

Quanta

Sanmina

Qisda Corporation

Celestica

USI

Inventec

New KINPO

PLEXUS

Kaifa

Zollner

SIIX

Venture

Fabrinet

MiTAC

Longcheer

UMC

Benchmark

Compal

Wingtech

The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.3 E-Gifting

1.2.4 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.5 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Coffee Shop

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 HONHAI

2.1.1 HONHAI Details

2.1.2 HONHAI Major Business

2.1.3 HONHAI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 HONHAI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 HONHAI Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Pegatron

2.2.1 Pegatron Details

2.2.2 Pegatron Major Business

2.2.3 Pegatron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Pegatron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Pegatron Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Flex Ltd

2.3.1 Flex Ltd Details

2.3.2 Flex Ltd Major Business

2.3.3 Flex Ltd Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Flex Ltd Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 Flex Ltd Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Jabil

2.4.1 Jabil Details

2.4.2 Jabil Major Business

2.4.3 Jabil Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Jabil Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 Jabil Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Wistron

2.5.1 Wistron Details

2.5.2 Wistron Major Business

2.5.3 Wistron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Wistron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 Wistron Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Luxshare

2.6.1 Luxshare Details

2.6.2 Luxshare Major Business

2.6.3 Luxshare Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Luxshare Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 Luxshare Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 BYD Electronics

2.7.1 BYD Electronics Details

2.7.2 BYD Electronics Major Business

2.7.3 BYD Electronics Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.7.4 BYD Electronics Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 BYD Electronics Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Huaqin

2.8.1 Huaqin Details

2.8.2 Huaqin Major Business

2.8.3 Huaqin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Huaqin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Huaqin Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Quanta

2.9.1 Quanta Details

2.9.2 Quanta Major Business

2.9.3 Quanta Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Quanta Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 Quanta Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Sanmina

2.10.1 Sanmina Details

2.10.2 Sanmina Major Business

2.10.3 Sanmina Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Sanmina Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 Sanmina Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Qisda Corporation

2.11.1 Qisda Corporation Details

2.11.2 Qisda Corporation Major Business

2.11.3 Qisda Corporation Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Qisda Corporation Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11.5 Qisda Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Celestica

2.12.1 Celestica Details

2.12.2 Celestica Major Business

2.12.3 Celestica Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Celestica Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12.5 Celestica Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 USI

2.13.1 USI Details

2.13.2 USI Major Business

2.13.3 USI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.13.4 USI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13.5 USI Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Inventec

2.14.1 Inventec Details

2.14.2 Inventec Major Business

2.14.3 Inventec Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Inventec Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14.5 Inventec Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 New KINPO

2.15.1 New KINPO Details

2.15.2 New KINPO Major Business

2.15.3 New KINPO Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.15.4 New KINPO Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15.5 New KINPO Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 PLEXUS

2.16.1 PLEXUS Details

2.16.2 PLEXUS Major Business

2.16.3 PLEXUS Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.16.4 PLEXUS Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16.5 PLEXUS Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Kaifa

2.17.1 Kaifa Details

2.17.2 Kaifa Major Business

2.17.3 Kaifa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Kaifa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17.5 Kaifa Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Zollner

2.18.1 Zollner Details

2.18.2 Zollner Major Business

2.18.3 Zollner Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Zollner Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18.5 Zollner Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 SIIX

2.19.1 SIIX Details

2.19.2 SIIX Major Business

2.19.3 SIIX Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.19.4 SIIX Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19.5 SIIX Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 Venture

2.20.1 Venture Details

2.20.2 Venture Major Business

2.20.3 Venture Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.20.4 Venture Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20.5 Venture Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 Fabrinet

2.21.1 Fabrinet Details

2.21.2 Fabrinet Major Business

2.21.3 Fabrinet Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.21.4 Fabrinet Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21.5 Fabrinet Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.22 MiTAC

2.22.1 MiTAC Details

2.22.2 MiTAC Major Business

2.22.3 MiTAC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.22.4 MiTAC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22.5 MiTAC Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.23 Longcheer

2.23.1 Longcheer Details

2.23.2 Longcheer Major Business

2.23.3 Longcheer Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.23.4 Longcheer Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23.5 Longcheer Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.24 UMC

2.24.1 UMC Details

2.24.2 UMC Major Business

2.24.3 UMC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.24.4 UMC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24.5 UMC Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.25 Benchmark

2.25.1 Benchmark Details

2.25.2 Benchmark Major Business

2.25.3 Benchmark Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.25.4 Benchmark Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25.5 Benchmark Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.26 Compal

2.26.1 Compal Details

2.26.2 Compal Major Business

2.26.3 Compal Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.26.4 Compal Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.26.5 Compal Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.27 Wingtech

2.27.1 Wingtech Details

2.27.2 Wingtech Major Business

2.27.3 Wingtech Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Product and Solutions

2.27.4 Wingtech Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.27.5 Wingtech Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Typical Distributors

12.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

