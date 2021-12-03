This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lithium-Ion Battery industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Lithium-Ion Battery and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview:

The latest report on the global Lithium-Ion Battery market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Lithium-Ion Battery market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.

According to our latest research, the global Lithium-Ion Battery size is estimated to be million in 2021 from USD 49720 million in 2020, with a change of % between 2020 and 2021. The global Lithium-Ion Battery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% for the next five years.

Market segment by Type, covers

Cobalt Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide

Manganese Oxide

Iron Phosphate

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Power & Utilities

EV Automotive

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Consumer Electronics

Medical

eVTOL

Others

The key market players for global Lithium-Ion Battery market are listed below:

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

CATL

ATL

Murata

BYD

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BAK Power

Toshiba

AESC

Saft

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Lithium-Ion Battery market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Lithium-Ion Battery market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Lithium-Ion Battery market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2

1.2.3

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2

1.3.3

1.3.4

1.4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/K Units)

1.5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Drivers

1.6.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Restraints

1.6.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Panasonic

2.1.1 Panasonic Details

2.1.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.1.3 Panasonic Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.1.4 Panasonic Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Samsung SDI

2.2.1 Samsung SDI Details

2.2.2 Samsung SDI Major Business

2.2.3 Samsung SDI Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.2.4 Samsung SDI Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 LG Chem

2.3.1 LG Chem Details

2.3.2 LG Chem Major Business

2.3.3 LG Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.3.4 LG Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 CATL

2.4.1 CATL Details

2.4.2 CATL Major Business

2.4.3 CATL Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.4.4 CATL Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 ATL

2.5.1 ATL Details

2.5.2 ATL Major Business

2.5.3 ATL Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.5.4 ATL Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Murata

2.6.1 Murata Details

2.6.2 Murata Major Business

2.6.3 Murata Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.6.4 Murata Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 BYD

2.7.1 BYD Details

2.7.2 BYD Major Business

2.7.3 BYD Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.7.4 BYD Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Tianjin Lishen Battery

2.8.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Details

2.8.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Major Business

2.8.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.8.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 BAK Power

2.9.1 BAK Power Details

2.9.2 BAK Power Major Business

2.9.3 BAK Power Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.9.4 BAK Power Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Toshiba

2.10.1 Toshiba Details

2.10.2 Toshiba Major Business

2.10.3 Toshiba Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.10.4 Toshiba Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 AESC

2.11.1 AESC Details

2.11.2 AESC Major Business

2.11.3 AESC Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.11.4 AESC Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Saft

2.12.1 Saft Details

2.12.2 Saft Major Business

2.12.3 Saft Lithium-Ion Battery Product and Services

2.12.4 Saft Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Lithium-Ion Battery

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Lithium-Ion Battery Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Typical Distributors

12.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

