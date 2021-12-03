The Global Artificial Turf Market Size Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR Of 13.1% For The Next Five Years

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Turf industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Artificial Turf and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Artificial Turf market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Artificial Turf market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Artificial Turf market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Artificial Turf market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/525972/artificial-turf

According to our latest research, the global Artificial Turf size is estimated to be million in 2021 from USD 2812.2 million in 2020, with a change of % between 2020 and 2021. The global Artificial Turf market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% for the next five years.

Market segment by Type, covers

PE Artificial Grass Turf

PP Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Sports

Leisure & Landscaping

The key market players for global Artificial Turf market are listed below:

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Regions Covered in the Global Artificial Turf Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Artificial Turf market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Artificial Turf market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Artificial Turf market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Artificial Turf market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Artificial Turf market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Turf Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.3 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Sports

1.3.3 Leisure & Landscaping

1.4 Global Artificial Turf Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Sqm)

1.5 Global Artificial Turf Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Artificial Turf Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Artificial Turf Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Artificial Turf Market Drivers

1.6.2 Artificial Turf Market Restraints

1.6.3 Artificial Turf Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CCGrass

2.1.1 CCGrass Details

2.1.2 CCGrass Major Business

2.1.3 CCGrass Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.1.4 CCGrass Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Sport Group Holding

2.2.1 Sport Group Holding Details

2.2.2 Sport Group Holding Major Business

2.2.3 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.2.4 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

2.3.1 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Details

2.3.2 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.3.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.3.4 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 TenCate Grass

2.4.1 TenCate Grass Details

2.4.2 TenCate Grass Major Business

2.4.3 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.4.4 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 FieldTurf

2.5.1 FieldTurf Details

2.5.2 FieldTurf Major Business

2.5.3 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.5.4 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Shaw Sports Turf

2.6.1 Shaw Sports Turf Details

2.6.2 Shaw Sports Turf Major Business

2.6.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.6.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Sports & Leisure Group

2.7.1 Sports & Leisure Group Details

2.7.2 Sports & Leisure Group Major Business

2.7.3 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.7.4 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Condor Grass

2.8.1 Condor Grass Details

2.8.2 Condor Grass Major Business

2.8.3 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.8.4 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Victoria PLC

2.9.1 Victoria PLC Details

2.9.2 Victoria PLC Major Business

2.9.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.9.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Taishan

2.10.1 Taishan Details

2.10.2 Taishan Major Business

2.10.3 Taishan Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.10.4 Taishan Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Hellas Construction

2.11.1 Hellas Construction Details

2.11.2 Hellas Construction Major Business

2.11.3 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.11.4 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 All Victory Grass

2.12.1 All Victory Grass Details

2.12.2 All Victory Grass Major Business

2.12.3 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.12.4 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

2.13.1 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Details

2.13.2 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.13.3 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.13.4 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

2.14.1 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Details

2.14.2 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Major Business

2.14.3 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.14.4 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Nurteks

2.15.1 Nurteks Details

2.15.2 Nurteks Major Business

2.15.3 Nurteks Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.15.4 Nurteks Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Sprinturf

2.16.1 Sprinturf Details

2.16.2 Sprinturf Major Business

2.16.3 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.16.4 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Beaulieu International Group

2.17.1 Beaulieu International Group Details

2.17.2 Beaulieu International Group Major Business

2.17.3 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.17.4 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 SIS Pitches

2.18.1 SIS Pitches Details

2.18.2 SIS Pitches Major Business

2.18.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.18.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

2.19.1 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Details

2.19.2 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Major Business

2.19.3 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.19.4 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Global Syn-Turf

2.20.1 Global Syn-Turf Details

2.20.2 Global Syn-Turf Major Business

2.20.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.20.4 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 ACT Global Sports

2.21.1 ACT Global Sports Details

2.21.2 ACT Global Sports Major Business

2.21.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.21.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Controlled Products

2.22.1 Controlled Products Details

2.22.2 Controlled Products Major Business

2.22.3 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.22.4 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Saltex Oy

2.23.1 Saltex Oy Details

2.23.2 Saltex Oy Major Business

2.23.3 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.23.4 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

2.24.1 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Details

2.24.2 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.24.3 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.24.4 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25 Dorelom Group

2.25.1 Dorelom Group Details

2.25.2 Dorelom Group Major Business

2.25.3 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Product and Services

2.25.4 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Artificial Turf

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Artificial Turf Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Artificial Turf Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Artificial Turf Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Artificial Turf Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Artificial Turf Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Artificial Turf Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Artificial Turf Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Artificial Turf Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Artificial Turf Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Artificial Turf Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Artificial Turf Typical Distributors

12.3 Artificial Turf Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

