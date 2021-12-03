Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 23% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sex reassignment market, assessing the market based on its segments like gender transition, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 23%

The growth of global sex reassignment surgery market is driven by the growing transgender population and rising prevalence of gender dysphoria. Further, increasing technological advancement and improving surgical procedures are expected to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness about LGBTQ community and its rising population will likely push the growth further. Additionally, various schemes such as The Affordable Care Act which have insurance cover these surgeries aid the growth. However, the high cost and negative social perception may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sex reassignment surgery (SRS) is a surgical procedure(s) that helps transsexual person or person with gender dysphoria to change their existing physical appearance and function to match with their identified gender. The establishment of international clinical protocols, are aiding individuals as they apply for and receive reassignment surgery, including a psychological evaluation.

By gender transition, the market is divided into:

Male to Female Facial Breast Genital

Female to Male Facial Chest Genital



The market is divided based on end use into:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to have largest share in global sex reassignment surgery market. This can be attributed to increasing social acceptance and the legal acceptance of gender change surgeries in Europe. Further, rising LGBTQ movement in the regions is expected to aid the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Boston Medical Center, Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

