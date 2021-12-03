Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Processed And Ready-To-Cook Food Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dehydrated vegetables market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, form, technology, distribution channel, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The market for dehydrated vegetables has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising demand processed and ready-to-eat food products. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the dehydrated vegetables market. In urban areas, the stressful working climate results in longer working hours, making it more difficult for consumers to spend time cooking at home. In addition, the hectic lifestyle pushes customers to select foods that are packaged and ready-to-eat. In instant noodles, soup, snacks, and other packaged food items, dehydrated vegetables are widely used to allow consumers to enjoy delicious food that takes less time to prepare. Dehydrated foods are currently available in a wide variety of variations, increasing the amount of options available to customers. In addition, customers are looking for low-cost, quick and delicious food products that could suit their fast-paced lifestyle, thus providing producers of dehydrated vegetable products with more growth opportunities. The advent of new state-of-the-art technologies which promise to increase the efficacy of the drying process is expected to be a key driver for the market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In order to prolong their shelf-life, dehydrated vegetables are those from which moisture is removed. For the conversion of fresh vegetables into dehydrated ones, various dehydration techniques are used, such as vacuum drying, freeze drying, spray drying, among others. The processing of many food items, such as instant noodles, soup, snacks, and others, includes dehydrated vegetables.

Based on the product type, the industry is divided into:

Carrots

Beans

Onions

Tomatoes

Peas

Corn

Broccoli

Mushroom

Cabbage

Based on the form, the industry is divided into:

Powder and Granules

Minced

Slices and Cubes

Chopped and Flakes

Based on the technology, the industry is divided into:

Vacuum Drying

Air Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:

Retail

Food Service

The regional markets for dehydrated vegetables include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, over the forecast era, North America is expected to experience robust growth. The market for dehydrated vegetables in the area has been propelled by the growth of the food service industry and increased consumption of packaged food items. Thanks to their light weight, maintaining characteristics and ease of preparation, dried foods are a mandatory inclusion in any mountaineer’s luggage, and they have further found their way into bars. Moreover, due to the presence of many leading players in the region, it has been projected that market demand will continue to increase. In addition, the area also demonstrates a high degree of health and wellness awareness. As a result, an increasing number of customers are embracing a healthy lifestyle in a radical way. In addition, the prevalence of different chronic diseases has led to a move to healthy diets, boosting the region’s sales of dehydrated vegetables. The vacuum drying segment accounts for a major share in the dehydrated vegetables industry, based on technology. In the food industry, the vacuum drying process is commonly used as it not only prolongs the shelf life of vegetables and thus the final product, but also provides an improved quality of dehydrated vegetables compared to the traditional method of drying. In addition, dehydrated vegetable producers are using these common methods to increase the shelf life of dried vegetables, as a result of technical developments and the development of new dehydration technologies for food items. In addition, the increased emphasis on eliminating the risk of contamination and improving durability has contributed to the inclusion in the manufacturing of new products of these latest approaches.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mercer Foods, LLC, Kerry Group plc, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Krusha Premium Industries Pvt. Ltd., Seawind Foods, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

