India Sand Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 6.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Sand Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India sand market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 833 Million Metric Tonnes

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 1181.6 Million Metric Tonnes

The growth of India sand market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities in the country. The increasing demand for infrastructure and housing projects owing to rapidly rising urbanisation, is driving the demand for construction material, thus pushing the growth of India sand market. However, the environmental impact of sand mining and government regulation to reduce river sand mining may constrain the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sand is natural resource which is utilized majorly in construction and manufacturing, such as in concrete. In India, it is primarily mined from riverbeds and water bodies.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into:

Natural Sand

Manufactured Sand

Others

In terms of application the market is segregated into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

The regional markets for sand include:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Gujrat

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Market Trends

India is expected to witness fast growth in sand market in terms of revenue and growth. This can be attributed to rapid economic development in the country which is pushing the growth of construction sector. However, due to rising environmental concerns for riverbed sand mining, manufactured sand plants are expected to rise in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ambuja Cements Ltd, H.O. POABS GROUP, Thriveni Sand (Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited), Robo Silicon Private Limited, Tavara Mines & Minerals, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

