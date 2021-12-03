Indian Optical Brightening Agents Market To Be Driven By Rising Manufacturing Operations In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Optical Brightening Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian optical brightening agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and application. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 652.5 million (Asia Pacific Optical Brightening Agents Industry)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.7% (Asia Pacific Optical Brightening Agents Industry)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 910 million (Asia Pacific Optical Brightening Agents Industry)

The global demand for optical brightening is supported by the high rate of market growth in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in developing countries such as China and India. India is the largest optical brightening business market, backed by government investment promotion programs, manufacturing and emerging companies for soaps and detergents. This is expected to further the market growth for optical brightening agents. The demand for optical brightening agents in India is impacted by the higher standard of living, an increasing population, as well as growing development activities. The area is also the principal manufacturer of feedstock for optical brightening agents.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastics, fibers, inks, coatings, and detergents are optical brightening agents, variously known as fluorescent brightening agents. They absorb energy in the ultraviolet and violet regions of the electromagnetic spectrum and radiate light in the blue region. The brightening agents are also used in detergents to give a cleaner and better look to clothing.

The Indian optical brightening agents market is divided on the basis of type into:

DASCC

DABP

Others

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

Paper

Detergents

Textiles

Others

Market Trends

The Indian demand for optical brightening agents is powered by rapid industrialisation, rising manufacturing operations, and the country’s increasing population. The growing demand for better living standards in the nation is boosting the growth of the market for optical brightening agents. India’s rapid growth in the apparel and cosmetics industries has driven demand for optical brightening agents, and is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In comparison, the main consumer of neon brighteners is the detergent industry. Other crucial drivers of this industry includes thriving end-use industries, such as cosmetics, paper, plastics, and textiles sectors

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SA, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Limited, Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited, Colourex, Sarex Chemicals, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

