Medical Robotic Systems Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global medical robotic systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to the report, the market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.

In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries. e

North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market.

Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance. Some of the players operating in the global medical robotic systems market are Zimmer Biomet, BIONIK, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic, among others.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Diseases, By Region 2018 Technology Advances, Medical Robots Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2018 Key Mergers, and Acquisitions New Products Launches

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Telepresence Robots Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Rehabilitation Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Telepresence Robots Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Rehabilitation Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Telepresence Robots Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Rehabilitation Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Telepresence Robots Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Rehabilitation Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

