In 2026,the Global Digital Twin Size is Estimated to be USD 3130.3 Million

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behaviour of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

The global Digital Twin size is estimated to be USD 3130.3 million in 2026 from USD 1776.4 million in 2020. And the global Digital Twin market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% for 2021 to 2026.

Digital twin can be classified to system twin, process twin, product twin, parts twin in the market, and system twin, process twin is leading the market and growing faster at present.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of digital twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the whole APAC market is still much smaller than the USA. In China, AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

Due to the COVID-19, the global market growth rate suffer a decline, mainly due to the hard operation situation of downstream users. The whole market will be improved in 2021 with the control of the epidemic.

