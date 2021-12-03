North America Ice Cream Market To Be Driven By Innovation In Food Technologies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Ice Cream Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Ice Cream market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, category, type, distribution channel and major regions like United States and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 62.30 million / 8.02 million tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5% / 4.80%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 96.1 billion / 10.62 million tons

Ice cream demand growth was hampered by a number of obstacles, resulting in a low CAGR during the historical period. Market revenues were impacted by rising health issues and the availability of substitute goods such as yoghurt. However, with innovations in food technology, consumers are interested in ice cream made with natural flavours and natural sweeteners, as well as handcrafted ice cream, due to growing health concerns, which drove the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ice cream is a frozen dessert made mostly from dairy or non-dairy milk, with added sweeteners and a wide range of flavours. There are a variety of flavours available on the market, ranging from vanilla to everyone’s favourite chocolate to hybrid ice creams such as mint, chocolate chip, and many others. It is high in carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6, and B-12, as well as other nutrients. It also aids in the de-stressing and provides a calming effect. As a result, ice cream is popular as a dessert and comfort food in homes, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, and other establishments.

Based on flavour the market is bifurcated into:

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Based on category, the market is branched into:

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

Based on type, the market is categorised into:

Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub

Others

Based on type, the market is classified into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice Cream Parlours

Online Stores

The regional markets for Ice Cream include:

United States of America

Canada

Market Trends

North America is one of the biggest markets for ice-cream, with regions like Canada and United States, the developed regions where people have woken choices ensuring to take care of their health. Traditionally high-calorie foods can be replaced with healthier alternatives. As a result, it’s important that businesses choose healthier ingredients for their ice cream. The United States is leading the way in developing a more plant-based solution that is still innovative. Organic ingredients, no added sugar, and no added preservatives are all factors that consumers consider when making purchasing decisions. Vegan consumers would rather have soy milk, cashew milk, or almond milk ice cream than traditional dairy milk ice cream. With flavour experiments under the same, alcoholic ice creams have also gained popularity. Specific preferences are taken into consideration when catering to the needs of a group of people.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BR IP Holder LLC (Baskin Robbins), Nestle SA, Unilever Plc, Turkey Hill Dairy, Blue Bell Creameries, L.P., Wells Enterprises Inc., David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

