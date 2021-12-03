Wearable Patches Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “Wearable Patches Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Wearable Patches Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Wearable Patches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wearable Patches in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global wearable patches market can be segmented into regular and connected. On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into patient monitoring, drug delivery, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail stores, and online stores.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global wearable patches market report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeSignals, GENTAG Inc., VIVALNK, Blue Spark Technologies, VitalConnect, Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Abbott, and others.

Key Insights

Technological Advancements in the Wearable Patches

Smartphone Penetration Statistics – For Key Countries/ Regions

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases – For Key Countries/ Regions

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wearable Patches Market

New Product Launches

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

The global wearable patches market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Primary factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand advanced monitoring and drug delivery tools and strong government support. In Europe, the market is poised to surge owing to the new product launches and the rising cost of healthcare. In May 2020, LifeSignals received European Commission approval for LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch. This is likely to augment market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to witness remarkable growth owing to the increasing government initiatives to surge the adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing start-up investment is anticipated to drive the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Wearable Patches Industry Developments

In June 2020, Sensium Healthcare Ltd. partnered with Strategic Healthcare Connections bring SensiumVitals in the U.S.

In April 2020, LifeSignals announced the launch of Biosensor Patch 1AX for early diagnosis and monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms.

In May 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received FDA approval for Philips Biosensor BX100, a smart patch for the measurement of vital signs for COVID-19 patients.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Regular

Connected

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Drug Delivery

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

