Fissure Sealants Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global "Fissure Sealants Market" 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Fissure Sealants Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Fissure Sealants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fissure Sealants in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Fissure Sealants market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Fissure Sealants Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Fissure Sealants manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the fissure sealants market can be categorized on the basis of type, translucency, end user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into glass ionomers and composite resins. On the basis of translucency, the market can be bifurcated into opaque and transparent. In terms of end user, the market can be classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Geographically, the fissure sealants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the fissure sealants market are 3M, Dentsply Sirona, PULPDENT Corporation, SHOFU Dental GmbH, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Centrix, Inc., GC America Inc., and others.

Key Insights:

New Product Launches by Key Players

Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Technological Advancements in Fissure Sealants Markets

COVID-19 Impact on Fissure Sealants Market

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, the fissure sealants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold major portion of the market. Technological advancement and rising prevalence of oral problems are the key factors responsible for the dominant share of North America. The American Dental Association and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends the use of fissure sealants on the occlusal surfaces of permanent and primary molars in adolescents and children. Similar government recommendations are expected to fuel the market growth in North America.

The market in Europe is poised to surge owing to the increasing government initiatives to oral health assessment among children. According to the WHO, 20%-90% of 6-year old children have dental caries. This is projected to drive the market in Europe. The market in Aisa Pacific is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth owing to the growing awareness of oral care. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the market is anticipated to have a lucrative growth owing to the improving health infrastructure.

Fissure Sealant Market Industry Developments

In August 2019, Apex Dental Materials, Inc received 510 (k) approval from the FDA for BA Pit & Fissure Sealant.

In July 2019, Ivoclar Vivadent, AG received FDA 510 (k) clearance for Helioseal F Plus to seal fissures, pits and foramina caeca.

In November 2019, SelenBio announced FDA approval for its DenteShield line of sealants and primers, which will inhibit bacterial colonization responsible for decay, white spot lesions, plaque, and gingival inflammation.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Glass Ionomers

Composite Resins

By Translucency

Opaque

Transparent

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

