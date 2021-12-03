Fluid and Blood Warmer Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “ Fluid and Blood Warmer Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Fluid and Blood Warmer Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Fluid and Blood Warmer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fluid and Blood Warmer in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Fluid and Blood Warmer Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Fluid and Blood Warmer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the fluid and blood warmer market can be categorized among system type, application, end-user and region. Among the segmentation of system type, the market can be categorized into intravenous warming system, patient warming system, and surface warming system. Based on the segmentation of application the market is divided in to new born care, preoperative care, acute care, homecare, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the fluid and blood warmer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the key competitors that are present in the fluid and blood warmer market are General Electric Company, Smiths Group PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, 3M, Barkley GmbH & Co. Kg., Sino Medical Device Technology Co.Ltd. and others

Key Insights:

Key Industry Trends

Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Product Launches

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Country/Region

COVID-19 Impact on Fluid and Blood Warmer Market

Regional Analysis:

Based on the categorization of geography, the fluid and blood warmer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global fluid and blood warmer market in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance in the market over the forecast period. Higher prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer is projected to influence the dominance of the region in the market. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute (2020), the incidence of cancer is 442.4 per 100,000 individuals in U.S per year. Europe is estimated follow the lead in the market favorable reimbursement policies for transfusion combined with enhanced healthcare infrastructure that increases the adoption of blood warmers. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to record higher CAGR owing to advancements in medical technologies combined with improving healthcare infrastructure. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to under penetrated owing to lower awareness updated technologies in the regions.

Fluid and Blood Warmer Market Industry Developments

In January 2019, Life Warmer, Inc. received 510(k) approval for marketing of the company’s Quantum Blood and IV Fluid Infusion Warmer.

In January 2017, Vyaire Medical had to recall the cartridges of the company’s enFlow Fluid Warming System. The warmer was recalled due to the possibility of aluminium form

Market Segmentation:

By System Type

Intravenous Warming System

Patient Warming System

Surface Warming System

By Application

New Born Care

Preoperative Care

Acute Care

Homecare

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

