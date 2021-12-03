Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market To Rise Significantly; Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence In Hospitals For Clinical Benefits will Aid Expansion

The rising demand for time-efficient artificial intelligence systems for resolving complex medical conditions is driving the “global artificial intelligence in healthcare market” says Fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Platform (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Industries, Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is shifting the focus to artificial intelligence in healthcare

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-100534

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles a few of the most prominent organizations operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. They are as follows:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

NVIDIA Corporation

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iCarbonX

Next IT Corp.

Welltok, Inc.

General Vision, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Enlitic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Deep Genomics, Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc

Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-100534

Artificial Intelligence to Offer Extended Opportunities for Healthcare Treatment

Artificial intelligence is also generally known as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence in healthcare focuses on providing solution for resolving complex conditions with the assistance of smart algorithms along with the analysis of present medical data. In the part of healthcare, artificial intelligence offers proficiency in robotic surgeries, effective patient-physician communication, record storing and retrieval clinical trial participant identifier and others. Extensive research and development in artificial intelligence is providing abundant opportunities in healthcare activities. For instance, in 218, General Electric launched a newly designed AI platform, known as Edison platform, which holds the capability to manage the data generated by medical imaging as well as it will help hospitals to develop their own customized algorithms. The rising demand for effective smart intelligence systems with the focus on resolving complex conditions is predicted to drive the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market. In addition, rising population of patients and speedily increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to impel the adoption for artificial intelligence in healthcare, which in turn will boost the growth of the artificial intelligence in the healthcare market in the forthcoming year.

Cleveland Clinic Unveils Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence

Cleveland Clinic launched a center to improvise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. The center is aiming towards developing clinical applications of artificial intelligence and leveraging machine-learning technology with a focus on improving healthcare services in areas such as diagnostics, disease prediction and prevention along with treatment. The increasing establishment of artificial intelligence oriented centers is predicted to boost the market. Numerous software companies are collaborating with healthcare institutions to introduce artificial intelligence integrated treatments. For instance, the association between Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft Corporation to launch an artificial intelligence model to predict heart attacks. The newly developed application is built on Microsoft Corporation’s cloud platform which will predict the risk of heart attack and will provide rich insights to respective physicians. The new model is likely to witness high demand among heart patients and enable the growth in the artificial intelligence in health care market.

North America Leads the Global Market

Geographically, the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global market followed by Europe and are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising acceptance and growing integration of artificial intelligence and healthcare to resolve complex medical conditions is predicted to fuel demand for advanced systems among hospitals hence, propelling growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-100534

Related Reports:

Medical Mask Growth Analysis

Medical Mask Revenue

Medical Mask Manufacturers

Medical Mask Drivers

Medical Mask Drivers

Medical Mask Research Methodology

Medical Mask Future Growth

Medical Mask Development Strategy

Medical Mask Industry

Medical Mask Overview

Medical Mask Segments

Medical Mask Competitive Landscape

Medical Mask Demand

Medical Mask Key Players

Medical Mask Business Opportunities

Medical Mask Analysis

Medical Mask Growth

Medical Mask Trends

Medical Mask Share

Medical Mask Size