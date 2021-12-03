Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Will Derive Growth from the Increasing Adoption of Advanced Concepts

The global “clinical decision support systems” market will derive growth from recent product advances by major companies. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based Delivery System, Standalone Delivery System), By Component (Software, Service), By Application (Clinical Informatics and Surveillance, Clinical Drug Information, Disease and Condition Management, Formulary Management) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing number of company mergers. Clinical decision support systems are used to sort and filter the huge amount of data that is available to the patients.

It helps them take the appropriate decisions and helps save time as well as money. Recent advances in clinical decision support systems (CDSS) have enabled optimum efficacies and yielded better results. The demand for CDSS is rising due to the adoption of fast-paced lifestyles across the world. CDSS are gaining popularity due to the increasing number of vendors in several countries across the world. The benefits offered by modern CDSS including person-specific systems and smart as well as quick decisions will lead to a wider product adoption across the world.The report offers insights into the ongoing clinical decision support system market trends. the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Additionally, it highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Forecast values for the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including component, end user, application, and regional demographics. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources.

The data included in this report has been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global clinical decision support systems market are:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Curaspan Health Group

Wolters Kluwer

Hearst Health

CureMD Healthcare

Enli Health Intelligence

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Management Systems

Healthagen

Healthcatalyst

Homecare Homebase

IBM Watson Health

Company Collaborations Are Key to Market Growth

Among all factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, company mergers and collaborations have had the highest impact. In July 2018, Elsevier and RELX Group announced a strategic collaboration with the aim to improve the CDSS. The companies agreed to develop and commercialize online radiology diagnostic decision support tool, ‘STATdx.’ In August 2018, Mayo Clinic announced a strategic collaboration with National Decision Support Company (NDSSC) for the development of Integrated Blood Management System (IBMS). Mayo aims to strengthen its clinical expertise portfolio through this collaboration. The report highlights a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market.

North America to Hold a Large Share; Increasing Product Adoption to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America will hold a considerable market share in the coming years, owing to the high product adoption across this region. Increasing number of product launches, integrated with newer and advanced technologies will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, Asia Pacific holds a massive potential for market growth. Increasing number of collaborations between healthcare institutions and IT companies will create several opportunities for market growth.

