The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD remarkable by the end of 2027. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global e-Health market report include

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

atenahealth

CitiusTech Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Health Catalyst.

other prominent players.

e-health Industry Overview:

e-health is an emerging field in the intersection of public health, medical health, and business which refers to health services and information to be delivered or enhanced through the internet. Its a global way of thinking to improve healthcare locally, regionally, and worldwide followed by the use of information and communication technology. The gradual shift to digital healthcare system for analysis and management of patient health, increasing cases of chronic diseases, ever-increasing number of mobile and internet users, growing demand for population health management, necessity to cut healthcare expenses and increasing number of launches in this field by key market players are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the global e-health market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, CFC, a specialist insurance provider, announced that its e-health insurance product is now available to digital healthcare organizations worldwide including the UK.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market can be segmented into e-Health solutions and e-Health services. By e-Health solutions, the market can be further segmented into EHR/EMR solutions, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems, cardiovascular information systems, and others. By e-Health services, the market can be further segmented intoremote monitoring services, diagnosis and consultation services, healthcare systems strengthening services, and database management services. By end-users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers; pharmacies; and others.

