For 2021 to 2026,the Global Lime Juice Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4%

Limes also contain small amounts of riboflavin, niacin, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium. Limes are high in vitamin C, providing over 20% of your daily needs. They also contain small amounts of iron, calcium, vitamin B6, thiamine, potassium, and more.

The global Lime Juice size is estimated to be USD 917.1 million in 2026 from USD 802.7 million in 2020. And the global Lime Juice market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% for 2021 to 2026.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Polenghi, Concord Foods, Nielsen Citrus and Nellie & Joe’s are the key players in the global Lime Juice market. Top 5 took up more than 52% of the global market in 2020.

From the view of region, Americas have a larger consumption market share in 2020 which account for 40.79% volume share and will witness a stable growth in following years. APAC hold a market value share of 27.71% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe, which share a 26.90% market value share in 2020, might affect the development trend of Lime Juice in future. Middle East and Africa are also play important role in Global market.

