Medical Thawing Systems Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “Medical Thawing Systems Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Medical Thawing Systems Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Medical Thawing Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Medical Thawing Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Medical Thawing Systems Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Medical Thawing Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global medical thawing systems market can be segmented into manual and automated. On the basis of the sample, the market can be bifurcated into blood, semen, ovum, embryo, and others. In terms of end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & ASCs, blood banks, tissue banks, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and others.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global medical thawing systems market report include General Electric, HETTICH AG, FreMon Scientific, Inc., Helmer Scientific Inc., QED Scientific Ltd., KW Scientific Apparatus srl, LABCOLD, BARKEY, Brooks Life Sciences, and others.

Key Insights

Technological Advancements in the Medical Thawing Systems

Blood and Blood Products Usage Statistics – By Key Brands/Manufacturers

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Medical Thawing Systems Market

New Product Launches

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

The global medical thawing systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of blood donors and new product launches. According to The American National Red Cross, approximately 21 million blood components are transfused every year in the U.S. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America. In Europe, the market is poised to surge owing to technological advancements and the rising prevalence of blood diseases. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the maximum growth due to the increasing incidence of haemorrhage and rising awareness regarding semen and ovum cryopreservation. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa the market is likely to propel owing to the increasing number of blood banks and rising prevalence of sickle cell disease.

Medical Thawing Systems Industry Developments

In June 2020, FreMon Scientific, Inc. received FDA approval for ZipThaw for thawing of frozen plasma in the U.S.

In September 2017, General Electric announced the launch of its VIA Thaw series, VIA Thaw CB1000, which can be used for thawing of cell therapies cryopreserved in bags.

