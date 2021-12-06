Clear Aligners Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% by 2028; Surging Demand for Innovative Orthodontics to Push Development

The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The surging demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment can have a tremendous impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028.” The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

January 2021: Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligner Release 10. It is most substantial upgrade that includes previously unavailable proprietary features with clear aligner therapy. The company also introduced a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal, designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for more predictable and efficient treatment planning.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 10.4 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.41 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered Patient Age Group, End User Growth Drivers Better Treatment Outcomes and Strong Competitive Activity to Fuel Demand Considerably Under-penetrated Market to Boost Adoption of Clear Aligners Increased Competition from Direct-to-consumer Companies to Hinder Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 disease was first discovered in 2019 and posed a major challenge to health around the world. A few months after the discovery of the coronavirus in China, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak have been felt all over the world. Due to isolation restrictions, some countries have suspended elective surgery and closed dental clinics, which has significantly impacted the dental industry. Initially in China and Italy, and now in most countries, the epidemic has led to national lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which have had a major impact on elective surgery, thus negatively affecting the market.

Elective operations, for example, were badly impacted in the early months of the epidemic in China and Italy, with estimates ranging from 85.0 percent to 90.0 percent. Moreover, comparable effects were seen in the United States and Other European nations. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the average monthly treatment volume in the UK had decreased by more than 95% by May 2020.

Market Segments:

Based on the patient age group, the global market can be segmented into teenagers and adults. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the clear aligners market share in 2020.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the global market in 2020. The market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Increasing Supply of Transparent Aligners to Augment Market Growth

The market is projected to increase as a result of collaborations, new doctor training, and technical advances. Major dental product businesses have been acquiring and launching new products in this profitable sector over the last few years. Straumann, for example, bought ClearCorrect LLC in 2017, and Dentsply Sirona bought OraMetrix in 2018. Through a significant focus on R&D, companies focus on developing new goods and improving present product offers. There is a constant attempt to make the goods more comfortable and sanitary and enhance the 3-D modeling software used to develop these products based on patient’s requirements.

Through training, industry participants also boost knowledge of the product’s advantages among orthodontics, dentists, and general practitioners. According to a study published in Progress in Orthodontics in 2018, about 45.0 percent of general dentists providing orthodontic treatment supplied transparent aligners, compared to just 19.0 percent who gave brackets.

The Report Lists the Key Companies:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

